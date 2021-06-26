[img][/img]
armando > blog
Derniers achats FREEZER et un peu de lecture
Mes derniers achats FREEZER ca reste quand meme ca MASTER CLASS FORME





    posted the 06/26/2021 at 02:42 PM by armando
    comments (7)
    armando posted the 06/26/2021 at 02:51 PM
    Bon Tokyo Revengers c'est tellement bon que je devais l'avoir en physique et pas seulement sur ma lisseuse
    armando posted the 06/26/2021 at 02:56 PM
    Demon slayer la suite ca sera sur e book. Je trouve pas si fantastique que ca.
    ravyxxs posted the 06/26/2021 at 03:03 PM
    Pas de T à "un peu".
    armando posted the 06/26/2021 at 03:06 PM
    ravyxxs Ce sera tout ?
    armando posted the 06/26/2021 at 03:17 PM
    ravyxxs Je ne le prends pas mal. Détrompe toi mon ami
    ravyxxs posted the 06/26/2021 at 03:32 PM
    armando Ok cool alors j'ai effacé le message lol,passe un très bon weekend !!
    shigerumawa posted the 06/26/2021 at 03:45 PM
    armando bah tu peux aussi corriger le "ca" (master class form) et mettre "sa"
