Derniers achats FREEZER et un peu de lecture
Mes derniers achats FREEZER ca reste quand meme ca MASTER CLASS FORME
posted the 06/26/2021 at 02:42 PM by
armando
comments (
7
)
armando
posted
the 06/26/2021 at 02:51 PM
Bon Tokyo Revengers c'est tellement bon que je devais l'avoir en physique et pas seulement sur ma lisseuse
armando
posted
the 06/26/2021 at 02:56 PM
Demon slayer la suite ca sera sur e book. Je trouve pas si fantastique que ca.
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/26/2021 at 03:03 PM
Pas de T à "un peu".
armando
posted
the 06/26/2021 at 03:06 PM
ravyxxs
Ce sera tout ?
armando
posted
the 06/26/2021 at 03:17 PM
ravyxxs
Je ne le prends pas mal. Détrompe toi mon ami
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/26/2021 at 03:32 PM
armando
Ok cool alors j'ai effacé le message lol,passe un très bon weekend !!
shigerumawa
posted
the 06/26/2021 at 03:45 PM
armando
bah tu peux aussi corriger le "
ca
" (master class
form
) et mettre "
sa
"
