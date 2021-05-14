profile
Dark Souls III
46
Likers
name : Dark Souls III
platform : PC
editor : From Software
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
18
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 486
visites since opening : 586026
obi69 > blog
all
[Analyse] Retour sur Dark Souls III Fire Fades Edition 2/2
Suite et fin de notre parcours analyse de Dark Souls III avec Iglou2310.



Bonne vidéo
La chaine - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7pQ9maN4Ts
    tags : analyse let's play dark souls iii iglou
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/14/2021 at 11:18 AM by obi69
    comments (1)
    obi69 posted the 05/14/2021 at 12:45 PM
    Merci à Iglou2310 pour son expertise et ce chouette duo !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo