Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
name :
Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
Respawn Entertainment
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
koopastream
articles :
506
visites since opening :
269219
koopastream
> blog
Star wars jedi fallen order - découverte
Salut tout le monde,
Aujourdhui on part à la découverte de ce nouveau star wars à la dark soul like
https://youtu.be/LovOXum3nXo
posted the 02/21/2021 at 05:21 PM by
koopastream
comments (
7
)
anakaris
posted
the 02/21/2021 at 05:40 PM
Typiquement le genre de jeu qui pioche une feature de game design qui a marqué la génération à un autre jeu, mais qui n'a absolument pas un univers cohérent avec cette feature. La diégèse, les lois et les règles qui régissent l'univers fictionnel de Star Wars ne concordent pas avec la feature du feu de camp qui fait revivre tous les ennemis des environs puisque justement la notion de vie après la mort est gérer par quelque chose qui est bien propre à Star Wars: la Force, tout simplement (les fantôme de Force, toussa).
Bref, c'était vraiment pour dire de copier un game design qui fonctionne mais si on réfléchi un peu, on se dit que ça n'a pas beaucoup de sens.
superpanda
posted
the 02/21/2021 at 05:47 PM
anakaris
n'importe quoi. Ce jeu est une tuerie du début à la fin et le gameplay est merveilleux. Surtout, il est bien moins frustrant qu'un soul like (je l'ai fini 2 fois dont une en difficile)
allanoix
posted
the 02/21/2021 at 06:01 PM
superpanda
je ne sais pas si tu es un troll ou un fanboy...
kinectical
posted
the 02/21/2021 at 06:08 PM
allanoix
le jeu est loin d’être une “tuerie” mais il est loin d’être mauvais aussi et oui il est MEGA moin frustrant que ces putain de souls
raioh
posted
the 02/21/2021 at 06:10 PM
Anakaris
: Mouais, pas du tout d'accord. Il entre en méditation, donc ça suppose que le temps passe, donc que des animaux reviennent et que des stormtroopers sont de retour. C'est loin d'être si illogique que ça. Si tu vas de ce sens là, tu peux aussi dire que c'est pas "logique" dans les Souls vu que les ennemis repop juste après un arrêt au feu de camp aussi.
innelan
posted
the 02/21/2021 at 06:56 PM
J'ai pas du tout vu ce jeu comme un soul like mais plutôt comme un uncharted like. De mon côté j'ai vraiment bien aimé, c'est pas le jeu de la gen mais pour les gens qui aime star wars et les JV ça fait le café.
