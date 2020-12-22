accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
aym
,
kurosama
,
osiris
name :
Microsoft Flight Simulator
platform :
PC
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Microsoft Studios
genre :
simulation
other versions :
Xbox One
-
Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
,
killia
malikay
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
26
visites since opening :
32767
malikay
> blog
Flight Simulator : MaJ VR Disponible !
La mise a jour de Microsoft Flight Simulator apportant la VR est disponible !
https://news.xbox.com/fr-fr/2020/12/22/microsoft-flight-simulator-vr-disponible/
Xbox
-
https://news.xbox.com/fr-fr/2020/12/22/microsoft-flight-simulator-vr-disponible/
tags :
microsoft
simulator
vr
flight
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/22/2020 at 05:55 PM by
malikay
comments (
2
)
e3ologue
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 06:03 PM
C'est là que tu te dis qu'un casque VR même à 3000 balles c'est toujours plus pratique et moins cher qu'une reproduction de cockpit
suzukube
posted
the 12/22/2020 at 08:53 PM
e3ologue
Clairement, quitte à prendre une RTX 2080 avec
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo