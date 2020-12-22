profile
Flight Simulator : MaJ VR Disponible !
La mise a jour de Microsoft Flight Simulator apportant la VR est disponible !

https://news.xbox.com/fr-fr/2020/12/22/microsoft-flight-simulator-vr-disponible/
Xbox - https://news.xbox.com/fr-fr/2020/12/22/microsoft-flight-simulator-vr-disponible/
    posted the 12/22/2020 at 05:55 PM by malikay
    e3ologue posted the 12/22/2020 at 06:03 PM
    C'est là que tu te dis qu'un casque VR même à 3000 balles c'est toujours plus pratique et moins cher qu'une reproduction de cockpit
    suzukube posted the 12/22/2020 at 08:53 PM
    e3ologue Clairement, quitte à prendre une RTX 2080 avec
