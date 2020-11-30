profile
Yakuza Kiwami
Twitch | je stream à 17h Yakuza Kiwani


Après un 0 qui m'a emballé, j'enchaine avec Kiwani, remake du premier Yakuza, qui va être une totale découverte pour moi !

Hésitez pas à venir !
Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
    posted the 11/30/2020 at 03:58 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 11/30/2020 at 04:02 PM
    *kiwami.

    bon jeu à toi !
    vfries posted the 11/30/2020 at 04:06 PM
    Je suis sur le 2 en ce moment, c'est toujours un plaisir de jouer à un yakuza
