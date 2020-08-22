Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
all
DC FANDOME : Cette soirée de folie !
19h00 : Wonder Woman 1984
19h25 : Warner Bros. Montreal Annonce
19h45 : The Sandman Universe : Enter the Dreaming
20h15 : Multiverse 101
20h40 : Introducing Flash
20h50 : Beyond Batman
20h55 : The Suicide Squad
21h40 : BAWSE Females of Color within the DC Universe
22h00 : Legacy of the Bat
22h20 : Chris Daughtry Performance
22h30 : The Joker : Put on a Happy Face
22h35 : Jim Lee Portfolio Review – DC Super-Villain Fan Art
22h45 : Surprise DC Comics Panel
23h10 : I’m Batman : The Voices Behind the Cowl
23h30 : Snyder Cut of Justice League
23h54 : The Flash TV Panel
00h10 : Black Adam
00h30 : CNN Heroes : Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus
00h50 : Titans TV Panel
01h05 : Aquaman
01h15 : Ask Harley Quinn
01h20 : Wonder Woman 80 ans
01h25 : Tomorrow’s Super Heroes with Jim Lee by Gold House
01h40 : Shazam!
01h50 : The WW84 Cast Play « Werewolf 1984 »
02h10 : Suicide Squad : Kill the Justice League
02h30 : The Batman

https://www.dcfandome.com/ - https://www.dcfandome.com/
    posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:00 AM by mugimeddy
    comments (17)
    mrvince posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:02 AM
    On pourra suivre ça ou ?
    mugimeddy posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:04 AM
    Alors il y a le site DC Fandom ou sinon tu va sur le site Dc planet il seront en live sur twitch
    chinoismasque posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:05 AM
    mrvince
    dcfandome.com

    D'ailleurs ce n'est pas dcfandom... Ca renvoie sur autre chose lol
    mugimeddy posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:06 AM
    chinoismasque ah ok mdr
    serve posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:13 AM
    23h30 : Snyder Cut of Justice League
    gantzeur posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:15 AM
    hâte de voir la gueule du jeu Batman , et le premier trailer du Film aussi
    mugimeddy posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:18 AM
    gantzeur Depuis le temps bordel Vu que je suis un gros fanboy de l'univers dc je vais tout dévorer ce soir
    whookid posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:21 AM
    On aura bien un petit lien youtube.
    gantzeur posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:23 AM
    mugimeddy le jeu Batman et Suicide Squad c'est tout les deux des cross gen ou on sait pas encore ?
    octobar posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:23 AM
    En gros c'est Batman qui domine, normal quoi
    mugimeddy posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:26 AM
    gantzeur Batman oui a coups sur mais Kill The JL je croit qu'il est full Next Gen
    mugimeddy posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:28 AM
    octobar Sur cette evenement c'est tres varié comparé a d'habitude.
    gantzeur posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:30 AM
    mugimeddy
    domcobb10 posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:52 AM
    mugimeddy chinoismasque Oui c'est "DC Fan Dome" en 3 mots.
    C'est le "Dôme des fans DC", et pas le "Fandom DC" dans le sens "le groupe de fan"
    jenicris posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:53 AM
    Film Batman, le nouveau jeu Batman et Suicide Squad.
    mugimeddy posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:54 AM
    domcobb10
    madd posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:54 AM
    J'espère que pour les jeux ça ne sera pas que des teaser.
