19h00 : Wonder Woman 198419h25 : Warner Bros. Montreal Annonce19h45 : The Sandman Universe : Enter the Dreaming20h15 : Multiverse 10120h40 : Introducing Flash20h50 : Beyond Batman20h55 : The Suicide Squad21h40 : BAWSE Females of Color within the DC Universe22h00 : Legacy of the Bat22h20 : Chris Daughtry Performance22h30 : The Joker : Put on a Happy Face22h35 : Jim Lee Portfolio Review – DC Super-Villain Fan Art22h45 : Surprise DC Comics Panel23h10 : I’m Batman : The Voices Behind the Cowl23h30 : Snyder Cut of Justice League23h54 : The Flash TV Panel00h10 : Black Adam00h30 : CNN Heroes : Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus00h50 : Titans TV Panel01h05 : Aquaman01h15 : Ask Harley Quinn01h20 : Wonder Woman 80 ans01h25 : Tomorrow’s Super Heroes with Jim Lee by Gold House01h40 : Shazam!01h50 : The WW84 Cast Play « Werewolf 1984 »02h10 : Suicide Squad : Kill the Justice League02h30 : The Batman