19h00 : Wonder Woman 1984
19h25 : Warner Bros. Montreal Annonce
19h45 : The Sandman Universe : Enter the Dreaming
20h15 : Multiverse 101
20h40 : Introducing Flash
20h50 : Beyond Batman
20h55 : The Suicide Squad
21h40 : BAWSE Females of Color within the DC Universe
22h00 : Legacy of the Bat
22h20 : Chris Daughtry Performance
22h30 : The Joker : Put on a Happy Face
22h35 : Jim Lee Portfolio Review – DC Super-Villain Fan Art
22h45 : Surprise DC Comics Panel
23h10 : I’m Batman : The Voices Behind the Cowl
23h30 : Snyder Cut of Justice League
23h54 : The Flash TV Panel
00h10 : Black Adam
00h30 : CNN Heroes : Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus
00h50 : Titans TV Panel
01h05 : Aquaman
01h15 : Ask Harley Quinn
01h20 : Wonder Woman 80 ans
01h25 : Tomorrow’s Super Heroes with Jim Lee by Gold House
01h40 : Shazam!
01h50 : The WW84 Cast Play « Werewolf 1984 »
02h10 : Suicide Squad : Kill the Justice League
02h30 : The Batman
D'ailleurs ce n'est pas dcfandom... Ca renvoie sur autre chose lol
C'est le "Dôme des fans DC", et pas le "Fandom DC" dans le sens "le groupe de fan"