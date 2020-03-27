profile
Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
name : Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Respawn Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
profile
obi69
obi69
obi69 > blog
[DETENTE] Petite vidéo Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order


Hello,

Je vous propose ce soir une petite vidéo détente de Puissance Pixel, qui démarre une série avec aujourd'hui une vidéo consacrée à Star Wars jedi Fallen Order. N'hésitez pas à vous abonner si ça vous plait.
La chaine Puissance Pixel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLJkPkVCEm4mKuvzDslXmaA/featured
    posted the 03/27/2020 at 09:26 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    chaosad posted the 03/27/2020 at 09:26 PM
    Magnifique ! First
    superpanda posted the 03/27/2020 at 10:23 PM
    J'adore ce jeu...
