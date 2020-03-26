accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
linuxclan
,
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
PLAYDEAD
official website :
http://www.limbogame.org/
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
158
visites since opening :
186918
obi69
> blog
[EN DIRECT] Playdead est en train de teaser son nouveau jeu!
en direct de leur page page FB, ils ont commencé à teaser en début d'apres-midi sans prévenir et une première image vient de tomber pour accompagner des ouvertures de poste :
Source
-
https://www.facebook.com/playdeadstudios/?__tn__=kC-R&eid=ARDI7XTuwfWQ3fS4FindyKincSapza7zqwlIwXpWAVOer8TIXQCzwdeCz55PecaYmKBwy8bikuSdFLXF&hc_ref=ART1pP5t0QjRhubnzUMVuFxA4iYqwjBZyb6pRvkBDompf0Q5igFx2EC3Qw9UtT_etmg&fref=nf&__xts__[0]=68.ARAiBJvGqgjCi7EM1I0QSqEaFqgg1vFUPke0v5-hA0YkZW-uZ1kaiURirGVEd14dq4r8BBUk9Z47p16bYnZkuxyzz3kXi6q1m-lxag3sEaCH3Pu456up7oWQPU2mGggN56t6MYih11T3QpBsdeIUL5ECfCk5auzOFn9a-N_reT_jgf6IfrB4RU0HaBuqIordbEM2SHRvFeza91lIoeFy9DBiqqoCxyLnZBDm17cZ03SfgMBG1vIMTXXWLrkJlZMwM-1CJ9pF_2xmLxNXxmbg_pml8eZHlQ31izixIy1S7xeT-_TzSKWO4hlfXvOxOaodUbXy9RmBz5Eq9R7IgF_mVKXLtayx3C5mgJqxeZrVvKGJZOkcv6DbOmnHXnpnY_2mJaFMPLA
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:01 PM by
obi69
comments (
4
)
suzukube
posted
the 03/26/2020 at 02:03 PM
C'est sur Xbox SX ?
obi69
posted
the 03/26/2020 at 02:10 PM
suzukube
Aucune plateforme annoncé. Pas même le nom du jeu. On a juste eu droit à des droits artworks ces dernières années. On sait que ça va se passer sur une autre planète avec un astronaute en personnage principal.
revans
posted
the 03/26/2020 at 02:17 PM
c'est epic games
marcus62
posted
the 03/26/2020 at 02:35 PM
Epic Games frappe très fort !!!
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo