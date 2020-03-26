profile
[EN DIRECT] Playdead est en train de teaser son nouveau jeu!
en direct de leur page page FB, ils ont commencé à teaser en début d'apres-midi sans prévenir et une première image vient de tomber pour accompagner des ouvertures de poste :

Source - https://www.facebook.com/playdeadstudios/?__tn__=kC-R&eid=ARDI7XTuwfWQ3fS4FindyKincSapza7zqwlIwXpWAVOer8TIXQCzwdeCz55PecaYmKBwy8bikuSdFLXF&hc_ref=ART1pP5t0QjRhubnzUMVuFxA4iYqwjBZyb6pRvkBDompf0Q5igFx2EC3Qw9UtT_etmg&fref=nf&__xts__[0]=68.ARAiBJvGqgjCi7EM1I0QSqEaFqgg1vFUPke0v5-hA0YkZW-uZ1kaiURirGVEd14dq4r8BBUk9Z47p16bYnZkuxyzz3kXi6q1m-lxag3sEaCH3Pu456up7oWQPU2mGggN56t6MYih11T3QpBsdeIUL5ECfCk5auzOFn9a-N_reT_jgf6IfrB4RU0HaBuqIordbEM2SHRvFeza91lIoeFy9DBiqqoCxyLnZBDm17cZ03SfgMBG1vIMTXXWLrkJlZMwM-1CJ9pF_2xmLxNXxmbg_pml8eZHlQ31izixIy1S7xeT-_TzSKWO4hlfXvOxOaodUbXy9RmBz5Eq9R7IgF_mVKXLtayx3C5mgJqxeZrVvKGJZOkcv6DbOmnHXnpnY_2mJaFMPLA
    posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:01 PM by obi69
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:03 PM
    C'est sur Xbox SX ?
    obi69 posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:10 PM
    suzukube Aucune plateforme annoncé. Pas même le nom du jeu. On a juste eu droit à des droits artworks ces dernières années. On sait que ça va se passer sur une autre planète avec un astronaute en personnage principal.
    revans posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:17 PM
    c'est epic games
    marcus62 posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:35 PM
    Epic Games frappe très fort !!!
