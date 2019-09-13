profile
Actu Smartphones & Tablettes
Actu Smartphones & Tablettes
gunstarred
Vidéo de présentation pour Sonic aux Jeux Olympique sur iOS et Android
Sonic


Ce titre va offrir de très nombreuses épreuves sportives et les joueurs du monde entier pourront s'affronter. Il arrive au printemps 2020 mondialement et sera traduit en 10 langues.



SEGA-Mag - http://www.sega-mag.com/TGS+2019+++Sonic+at+the+Olympic+Games+Tokyo+2020+en+video-news-12038.htm
    posted the 09/13/2019 at 07:54 PM by gunstarred
