Game Cube en Hdmi ?
Bonjour,

Quel methode pour reliée mon Gamecube a ma tv hd ?
Je sais pour la wii mais le cube ?

Merci
    posted the 09/10/2019 at 02:48 PM by smashfan
    comments (20)
    axlenz posted the 09/10/2019 at 02:57 PM
    Tu fais donc partit des monstres qui disent " le GameCube '' ?
    genraltow posted the 09/10/2019 at 03:08 PM
    EONGC HDMI Adapter.
    arrrghl posted the 09/10/2019 at 03:16 PM
    axlenz faut l'accepter ! c'est un gamecube , comme un gameboy ! les vrais savent
    kayl posted the 09/10/2019 at 03:17 PM
    Vas-y si tu veux fumer ta carte mère

    yolo
    axlenz posted the 09/10/2019 at 03:27 PM
    arrrghl " UN " gameboy ???? Beurk!!! T'as bien dis " UN " ????

    C'est " UNE " gameboy on dis! C'est " LA " Game boy!!!

    Excuse-toi
    shincloud posted the 09/10/2019 at 03:27 PM
    kayl ça marche avec la dreamcast et tranquillement, alors pourquoi pas la GC?
    famimax posted the 09/10/2019 at 03:27 PM
    C'est comme pour l'Orval, on dit un Orval et pas une Orval !
    arrrghl posted the 09/10/2019 at 03:33 PM
    axlenz https://hitek.fr/bonasavoir/un-ou-une-game-boy_760

    je t'en veux pas t'inquiète pas
    gally099 posted the 09/10/2019 at 03:34 PM
    La game cube ! Merci
    nmariodk posted the 09/10/2019 at 03:45 PM
    gally099 axlenz c'est le gamecube, c'est nintendo qui le dit c'est tout !!!
    chiotgamer posted the 09/10/2019 at 04:14 PM
    Axlenz Gally099 +1 La gamecube, la gameboy, pas besoin de Nintendo pour nous apprendre parler Nmariodk ^^

    Kayl Tu veux fumer ton carte mère tu veux dire
    arrrghl posted the 09/10/2019 at 04:19 PM
    chiotgamer on dit une voiture et pourtant on parle d'un Citroën berlingo ou un scenic ( parce que un monospace) , donc c'est bien un gamecube et un gameboy

    alala j'adore ces débats sans intérêt !
    linkald posted the 09/10/2019 at 04:24 PM
    arrrghl bah... tu te contredis du coup on dit un Scénic parce que c'est un monospace et on dit une GameCube parce que c'est une console, la particularité de la Gamecube ce n'est pas d'être un cube ... tout comme la GameBoy n'est pas un boy
    arrrghl posted the 09/10/2019 at 04:29 PM
    linkald nintendo considère bien le gamecube comme un Cube,
    en fait tout le monde dit une télé pour une télévision , mais on peut aussi dire un téléviseur, c'est un peu la même chose pour la/le gamecube selon moi ^^

    mais j'aime le principe qu'il y ai deux clans ! comme pour le pain au chocolat / chocolatine (team pain au chocolat !!)
    arrrghl posted the 09/10/2019 at 04:30 PM
    linkald puis on dit bien un Ipad pour une tablette !
    linkald posted the 09/10/2019 at 04:34 PM
    arrrghl chocolatine? Connait pas ce truc
    jenicris posted the 09/10/2019 at 04:42 PM
    Une GameCube, une GameBoy, c'est mieux pour mes oreilles.
    arrrghl posted the 09/10/2019 at 04:42 PM
    linkald au moins la on est d'accord !
    liquidsnake66 posted the 09/10/2019 at 04:47 PM
    Il me semble qu'il te faut absolument un adaptateur... Il y avait le cable yuv aussi je crois mais c'est hors de prix.
    sonilka posted the 09/10/2019 at 05:00 PM
    Vous stoppez tout de suite vos débats genrés. On est plus au 20e siècle bande de régressistes
