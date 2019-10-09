accueil
Game Cube en Hdmi ?
Bonjour,
Quel methode pour reliée mon Gamecube a ma tv hd ?
Je sais pour la wii mais le cube ?
Merci
axlenz
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 02:57 PM
Tu fais donc partit des monstres qui disent " le GameCube '' ?
genraltow
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 03:08 PM
EONGC HDMI Adapter.
arrrghl
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 03:16 PM
axlenz
faut l'accepter ! c'est un gamecube , comme un gameboy ! les vrais savent
kayl
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 03:17 PM
Vas-y si tu veux fumer ta carte mère
yolo
axlenz
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 03:27 PM
arrrghl
" UN " gameboy ???? Beurk!!! T'as bien dis " UN " ????
C'est " UNE " gameboy on dis! C'est " LA " Game boy!!!
Excuse-toi
shincloud
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 03:27 PM
kayl
ça marche avec la dreamcast et tranquillement, alors pourquoi pas la GC?
famimax
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 03:27 PM
C'est comme pour l'Orval, on dit un Orval et pas une Orval !
arrrghl
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 03:33 PM
axlenz
https://hitek.fr/bonasavoir/un-ou-une-game-boy_760
je t'en veux pas t'inquiète pas
gally099
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 03:34 PM
La game cube ! Merci
nmariodk
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 03:45 PM
gally099
axlenz
c'est le gamecube, c'est nintendo qui le dit c'est tout
!!!
chiotgamer
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 04:14 PM
Axlenz
Gally099
+1 La gamecube, la gameboy, pas besoin de Nintendo pour nous apprendre parler
Nmariodk
^^
Kayl
Tu veux fumer
ton
carte mère tu veux dire
arrrghl
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 04:19 PM
chiotgamer
on dit une voiture et pourtant on parle d'un Citroën berlingo ou un scenic ( parce que un monospace) , donc c'est bien un gamecube et un gameboy
alala j'adore ces débats sans intérêt !
linkald
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 04:24 PM
arrrghl
bah... tu te contredis du coup on dit un Scénic parce que c'est un monospace et on dit une GameCube parce que c'est une console, la particularité de la Gamecube ce n'est pas d'être un cube ... tout comme la GameBoy n'est pas un boy
arrrghl
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 04:29 PM
linkald
nintendo considère bien le gamecube comme un Cube,
en fait tout le monde dit une télé pour une télévision , mais on peut aussi dire un téléviseur, c'est un peu la même chose pour la/le gamecube selon moi ^^
mais j'aime le principe qu'il y ai deux clans ! comme pour le pain au chocolat / chocolatine (team pain au chocolat !!)
arrrghl
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 04:30 PM
linkald
puis on dit bien un Ipad pour une tablette !
linkald
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 04:34 PM
arrrghl
chocolatine? Connait pas ce truc
jenicris
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 04:42 PM
Une GameCube, une GameBoy, c'est mieux pour mes oreilles.
arrrghl
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 04:42 PM
linkald
au moins la on est d'accord !
liquidsnake66
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 04:47 PM
Il me semble qu'il te faut absolument un adaptateur... Il y avait le cable yuv aussi je crois mais c'est hors de prix.
sonilka
posted
the 09/10/2019 at 05:00 PM
Vous stoppez tout de suite vos débats genrés. On est plus au 20e siècle bande de régressistes
