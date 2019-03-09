Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer
Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo
Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, Switch, PS Vita, PC) – Stage, Goods, Trailer
Project Sakura Wars (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
Sega Ages Series (Switch) – Playable, Stage
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods
Yakuza Online (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods
Persona 5 Royal (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods
Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) (Cygames) – Stage, Trailer, Photo
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (iOS, Android) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer
LEGO Jurassic World (Switch) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TBA) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer
New Guilty Gear (TBA) (Arc System Works) – Stage, Trailer, Photo
Shenmue III (PS4) (Deep Silver) – Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods
Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order (PS4) (Electronic Arts) – Trailer, Photo
