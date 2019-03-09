profile
TGS 2019; le line-up de SEGA & Atlus
SEGA

Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer



Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo
Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, Switch, PS Vita, PC) – Stage, Goods, Trailer
Project Sakura Wars (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
Sega Ages Series (Switch) – Playable, Stage
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods
Yakuza Online (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer



13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods
Persona 5 Royal (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods



Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) (Cygames) – Stage, Trailer, Photo
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (iOS, Android) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer
LEGO Jurassic World (Switch) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TBA) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer
New Guilty Gear (TBA) (Arc System Works) – Stage, Trailer, Photo
Shenmue III (PS4) (Deep Silver) – Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods
Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order (PS4) (Electronic Arts) – Trailer, Photo
SEGA-Mag - http://www.sega-mag.com/TGS+2019+++SEGA+et+Atlus+revelent+leur+premier+line+up-news-11994.htm
    posted the 09/03/2019 at 07:18 AM by gunstarred
    comments (7)
    zekk posted the 09/03/2019 at 07:22 AM
    j'espère qu'on verra le projet Fantasy d'Atlus !
    bloodborne posted the 09/03/2019 at 07:32 AM
    On a l impression de voir toujours la même chose.
    milo42 posted the 09/03/2019 at 07:33 AM
    Guilty Gear
    mahatma posted the 09/03/2019 at 07:35 AM
    gunstarred C'est normal que Yakuza 7 porte le même titre que le film de Miike sortie en 2007 qui adapte le premier jeu de la serie ? XD
    "Like a dragon" ...
    mahatma posted the 09/03/2019 at 07:37 AM
    bloodborne Il ne faut pas oublié que Sega édite au Japon les jeux occidentaux tel que LEGO... Après on est en fin de gen il faut présenté et sortir les titres annoncés depuis longtemps .. le gros TGS c'est l'année prochaine avec les prod next gen
    zekk posted the 09/03/2019 at 07:42 AM
    mahatma c'est le titre occident, mais c'est bizarre de l'appeler comme ça ici
    richaindia posted the 09/03/2019 at 08:07 AM
