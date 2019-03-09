SEGA

Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer

Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer

Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, Switch, PS Vita, PC) – Stage, Goods, Trailer

Project Sakura Wars (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods

Sega Ages Series (Switch) – Playable, Stage

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Yakuza Online (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Persona 5 Royal (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) (Cygames) – Stage, Trailer, Photo

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (iOS, Android) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer

LEGO Jurassic World (Switch) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TBA) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer

New Guilty Gear (TBA) (Arc System Works) – Stage, Trailer, Photo

Shenmue III (PS4) (Deep Silver) – Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order (PS4) (Electronic Arts) – Trailer, Photo