Sega
official website : http://www.sega-europe.com/french/
Vidéo sur la boxe et le lancer du marteau dans Tokyo 2020, le jeu officiel des Jeux Olympiques
SEGA


Le jeu prévu en occident pour 2020 sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch et Steam.

-> https://www.olympicvideogames.com/tokyo2020/jp/



    posted the 06/13/2019 at 01:31 PM by gunstarred
    xenofamicom posted the 06/13/2019 at 01:45 PM
    Ce sera sur Switch pour moi avec Mario & Sonic...

    Boxer Mario et son clan, ça n'a pas de prix!
    chiotgamer posted the 06/13/2019 at 02:43 PM
    JO de merde
    escobar posted the 06/13/2019 at 02:55 PM
    chiotgamer mais
