News trailer Advengers Endgames Thanos apparait !
Enfin je sent la hype monter

    posted the 04/02/2019 at 02:33 PM by armando
    comments (3)
    yukilin posted the 04/02/2019 at 02:46 PM
    Dire que je n'ai pas vu le précédent. Quant à Captain Marvel, je n'ai pas du tout aimé. A voir pour celui là...
    octobar posted the 04/02/2019 at 02:56 PM
    mouais, en gros ils vont buter Thanos
    lovakiin posted the 04/02/2019 at 03:25 PM
    impatient de voir thanos prendre cher
