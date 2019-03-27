accueil
name :
Battle Princess Madelyn
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Casual Bit Games
developer :
Casual Bit Games
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Wii U
-
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
-
Battle Princess Madelyn sur nintendo store 10 euros
Sur le store pour 10 euros ! A ce prix meme avec ses petits défaut ca vaut largement le coup !
posted the 03/27/2019 at 09:14 AM by
armando
fiveagainstone
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 09:39 AM
Le mode aventure est mal foutu. Par contre pour le mode arcade ça me tente déjà plus.
edgar
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 10:04 AM
J’hésite ...
amassous
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 10:14 AM
FLD.
