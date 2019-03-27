[img][/img]
Battle Princess Madelyn
3
name : Battle Princess Madelyn
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Casual Bit Games
developer : Casual Bit Games
genre : action
other versions : PC - Wii U - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
armando
14
armando
Battle Princess Madelyn sur nintendo store 10 euros


Sur le store pour 10 euros ! A ce prix meme avec ses petits défaut ca vaut largement le coup !
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/27/2019 at 09:14 AM by armando
    comments (3)
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/27/2019 at 09:39 AM
    Le mode aventure est mal foutu. Par contre pour le mode arcade ça me tente déjà plus.
    edgar posted the 03/27/2019 at 10:04 AM
    J’hésite ...
    amassous posted the 03/27/2019 at 10:14 AM
    FLD.
