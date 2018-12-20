profile
Sonic Mania Plus
name : Sonic Mania Plus
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
gunstarred
Sonic Mania Adventures Holiday Special
SEGA




    posted the 12/20/2018 at 08:09 PM by gunstarred
    comments (6)
    keima posted the 12/20/2018 at 08:31 PM
    Je veux un sonic avec ces graphismes la!!!!
    famimax posted the 12/20/2018 at 08:38 PM
    Moi je veux une saison 3 à la série Sonic Boom. Ce dessin animé, c'est le truc qui est arrivé de mieux à la licence Sonic depuis plus de 15 ans
    lordguyver posted the 12/20/2018 at 08:57 PM
    Amy DLC pour Sonic Mania Plus ?
    chiotgamer posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:08 PM
    Osef de l'anime Sonic, nous ce qu'on veut c'est le film
    testament posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:15 PM
    smokeboom posted the 12/20/2018 at 09:16 PM
    famimax Pareil, c'est la définition même de l'humour autodérisoire.
