accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gunstar
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
lordguyver
name :
Sonic Mania Plus
platform :
PC
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
plates-formes
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
28
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
aiolia081
,
anakaris
,
arrrghl
,
supatony
,
hyoga57
,
gunotak
,
leblogdeshacka
,
link49
,
momotaros
,
ninjah
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
kurosama
,
nicky
,
escobar
,
kabuki
,
terminator
,
neckbreaker71
,
musicforlife
,
raph64
,
darksly
,
killia
,
niveforever
,
sephiroth07
,
k1fry
,
gunhedtv
,
bananajj
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
354
visites since opening :
322422
gunstarred
> blog
all
SEGA
Retro
Arcade
Mega Drive
Divers
Very Hard
Antiqui'Tech
Les chiffres
Nintendo
CultureJV
Traduction
Sonic Mania Adventures Holiday Special
SEGA
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/20/2018 at 08:09 PM by
gunstarred
comments (
6
)
keima
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 08:31 PM
Je veux un sonic avec ces graphismes la!!!!
famimax
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 08:38 PM
Moi je veux une saison 3 à la série Sonic Boom. Ce dessin animé, c'est le truc qui est arrivé de mieux à la licence Sonic depuis plus de 15 ans
lordguyver
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 08:57 PM
Amy DLC pour Sonic Mania Plus ?
chiotgamer
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 09:08 PM
Osef de l'anime Sonic, nous ce qu'on veut c'est le film
testament
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 09:15 PM
smokeboom
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 09:16 PM
famimax
Pareil, c'est la définition même de l'humour autodérisoire.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo