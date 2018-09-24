Ca se passe ici :
https://www.change.org/p/save-the-walking-dead-the-final-season/d?source_location=combo_psf
'Telltale Games, creators of episodic adventure games like The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, and Batman: The Enemy Within, laid off approximately 250 employees today as part of what the company is calling a “majority studio closure.” as they did not reach company expectations. For the fans we beg you to finish the last episodes of the final season of the walking dead to give closure to Clementine's emotional and heartwarming story. The studio at least owes that to their fans! if this is not possible please release a comic version of her story or even a written scenario to give fans an idea of how it would have gone down. Thank you Telltale for all your hard work! would you please grant our last and final wish?'
Au final que chacun imagine sa propre fin et tout le monde sera content ...