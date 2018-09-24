profile
The Walking Dead : Saison 4
1
Like
Likers
name : The Walking Dead : Saison 4
platform : PC
editor : Telltale Games
developer : Telltale Games
genre : Narration
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
7
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 73
visites since opening : 79130
obi69 > blog
Une pétition pour finir The Walking Dead : Finale season


Ca se passe ici :
https://www.change.org/p/save-the-walking-dead-the-final-season/d?source_location=combo_psf

'Telltale Games, creators of episodic adventure games like The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, and Batman: The Enemy Within, laid off approximately 250 employees today as part of what the company is calling a “majority studio closure.” as they did not reach company expectations. For the fans we beg you to finish the last episodes of the final season of the walking dead to give closure to Clementine's emotional and heartwarming story. The studio at least owes that to their fans! if this is not possible please release a comic version of her story or even a written scenario to give fans an idea of how it would have gone down. Thank you Telltale for all your hard work! would you please grant our last and final wish?'
change.org - https://www.change.org/p/save-the-walking-dead-the-final-season/d?source_location=combo_psf
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/24/2018 at 07:33 AM by obi69
    comments (4)
    t0t0r067 posted the 09/24/2018 at 07:37 AM
    C'est signé, je doute que cela aboutisse, mais cela ne coute rien de tenter le coup
    obi69 posted the 09/24/2018 at 07:43 AM
    t0t0r067 La même.
    neclord83 posted the 09/24/2018 at 07:43 AM
    Signé aussi, ce serait bien d'avoir la fin surtout qu'elle a été annoncé comme la dernière y a longtemps.
    spidergaylord posted the 09/24/2018 at 07:44 AM
    Perso et même si je suis fan de telltale et surtout de TWD je ne prendrai pas cette saison...Et de un parce qu on aura jamais de version physique , et de deux parce que vu les circonstances de travail ca aura un arriere goût de bâclé même si la pétition passe pornkinoonline avoir la fin du jeu et de 3 , avec TWD soit on aura une fin ou un des 2 persos meurt ( et on aura une redite de la fin avec lee) ou les 2 meurent ( dans ce cas c'est réaliste mais bon l'histoire n'aura menée à rien). Une happy end ou les 2 survivent serait trop gnagnan a mon gout.
    Au final que chacun imagine sa propre fin et tout le monde sera content ...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre