creator : yanssou
creation date : 02/10/2023
last update : 12/01/2025
description : Partager et découvrir vos lecture du moment dans une bonne entente.
articles : 32
visites since opening : 135568
subscribers : 5
bloggers : 1
Mes lectures :

- Ao Ashi tome 31
-xxxHolic tome 5
- Dandadan tome 20
- Slam Dunk tome 12 (deluxe)
    posted the 12/01/2025 at 03:34 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    yanssou posted the 12/01/2025 at 03:35 PM
    faucheurvdf kevinmccallisterrr
    rocan posted the 12/01/2025 at 03:36 PM
    Homo Deus, d'Harari !
    cyr posted the 12/01/2025 at 03:43 PM
    Guerre et paix de chez plomb
    ....
    zephon posted the 12/01/2025 at 04:11 PM
    histoire d'O chez pauvert
    shirou posted the 12/01/2025 at 04:39 PM
    Le peuples des rennes : tome 2
