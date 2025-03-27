ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
La one piece team
47
name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name : bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
creator : bladagun
creation date : 06/30/2008
last update : 03/27/2025
description : LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags : onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
articles : 401
visites since opening : 1998929
subscribers : 49
bloggers : 9
One Piece 1144
https://mangamoins.shaeishu.co/?scan=OP1144
    tripy73, mrponey, sorakairi86
    posted the 03/27/2025 at 05:05 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    kratoszeus posted the 03/27/2025 at 05:17 PM
    Je me demande si la série live netflix arrivera un jour a elbalf
    kikoo31 posted the 03/27/2025 at 05:25 PM
    Zzzz
    mrvince posted the 03/27/2025 at 05:47 PM
    Interminable ce truc.
    tripy73 posted the 03/27/2025 at 06:18 PM
    Ça avance doucement mais sûrement comme d'habitude, avec des membres d'équipage répartis sur toute l'île, il faut bien raconter ce qui leur arrive au fur et à mesure.
    bladagun posted the 03/27/2025 at 06:53 PM
    Ça se met en place quand même rapidement le problème sont les situations comme les monstres rêves et les épines qui sont pas terrible...
