ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
group information
La one piece team
47
Likes
Likers
name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name : bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
creator : bladagun
creation date : 06/30/2008
last update : 12/06/2024
description : LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags : onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
articles : 383
visites since opening : 1952508
subscribers : 49
bloggers : 9
channel
members (49)
more members
all
One Piece 1133
ajouter une source - https://mangamoins.shaeishu.co/?scan=OP1133
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    shanks, tripy73, junaldinho, faucheurvdf
    posted the 12/06/2024 at 01:22 PM by yanssou
    comments (12)
    shanks posted the 12/06/2024 at 01:27 PM
    Ce bonheur que tu apportes à chaque fois
    yanssou posted the 12/06/2024 at 01:29 PM
    shanks
    shanks posted the 12/06/2024 at 01:29 PM
    yanssou
    Le site est down, je porte plainte en fait.
    yanssou posted the 12/06/2024 at 01:30 PM
    shanks ah bon ? j'ai pas de souci de mon côté
    shanks posted the 12/06/2024 at 01:37 PM
    yanssou
    C'est bon

    Bon petit chapitre de transition néanmoins essentiel.
    Si Robin ne comptait pas connaître "l'Histoire", ce serait la fin de son arc.
    tripy73 posted the 12/06/2024 at 01:43 PM
    C'est chaud ce qu'elle a vécu cette chère Robin et comment ne pas être ému après ces retrouvailles, j'en ai les larmes aux yeux
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 12/06/2024 at 01:43 PM
    Merci ! très cool le site mangamoins
    yanssou posted the 12/06/2024 at 01:48 PM
    shanks ça arrive pas souvent mais tant mieux c'etais temporaire comme dab.
    yanssou posted the 12/06/2024 at 01:57 PM
    onsentapedequijesuis je t'en prie
    tokito posted the 12/06/2024 at 02:21 PM
    Cet épisode va être magnifique en couleur

    shanks : Ce serait bien si Robin pouvait nous en dire plus sur la traduction des Poneglyphe...
    shanks posted the 12/06/2024 at 03:10 PM
    tokito
    "Celle qui saura lire ça à des gros nibards mdr"

    Elle a depuis laissé tomber et se contente de boire son thé sur le bateau.
    tokito posted the 12/06/2024 at 03:11 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo