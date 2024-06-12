accueil
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
47
name :
La one piece team
title :
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name :
bladagun
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website :
http://
creator :
bladagun
creation date :
06/30/2008
last update :
12/06/2024
description :
LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags :
onepiece
luffy
op
one piece
bladagun
cloud d strife
articles :
383
visites since opening :
1952508
subscribers :
49
bloggers :
9
bladagun
(creator)
strifedcloud
(administrator)
law
(editor)
axdslz
(editor)
cloudragnarok
(editor)
trafalgar
(editor)
itachi974
(editor)
gtoonizuka69
(editor)
yanssou
(editor)
channel
members (49)
all
Le manga
Les jeux video
les episodes
Les OAV
Les secrets
Les delires
Le reste ^^
Les musiques
Les AMVs
One Piece 1133
-
https://mangamoins.shaeishu.co/?scan=OP1133
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
shanks
,
tripy73
,
junaldinho
,
faucheurvdf
posted the 12/06/2024 at 01:22 PM by
yanssou
comments (
12
)
shanks
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 01:27 PM
Ce bonheur que tu apportes à chaque fois
yanssou
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 01:29 PM
shanks
shanks
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 01:29 PM
yanssou
Le site est down, je porte plainte en fait.
yanssou
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 01:30 PM
shanks
ah bon ? j'ai pas de souci de mon côté
shanks
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 01:37 PM
yanssou
C'est bon
Bon petit chapitre de transition néanmoins essentiel.
Si Robin ne comptait pas connaître "l'Histoire", ce serait la fin de son arc.
tripy73
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 01:43 PM
C'est chaud ce qu'elle a vécu cette chère Robin et comment ne pas être ému après ces retrouvailles, j'en ai les larmes aux yeux
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 01:43 PM
Merci ! très cool le site mangamoins
yanssou
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 01:48 PM
shanks
ça arrive pas souvent mais tant mieux c'etais temporaire comme dab.
yanssou
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 01:57 PM
onsentapedequijesuis
je t'en prie
tokito
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 02:21 PM
Cet épisode va être magnifique en couleur
shanks
: Ce serait bien si Robin pouvait nous en dire plus sur la traduction des Poneglyphe...
shanks
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 03:10 PM
tokito
"Celle qui saura lire ça à des gros nibards mdr"
Elle a depuis laissé tomber et se contente de boire son thé sur le bateau.
tokito
posted
the 12/06/2024 at 03:11 PM
