ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
name :
La one piece team
title :
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name :
bladagun
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website :
http://
creator :
bladagun
creation date :
06/30/2008
last update :
11/04/2022
description :
LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags :
onepiece
luffy
op
one piece
bladagun
cloud d strife
articles :
288
visites since opening :
1611386
subscribers :
48
bloggers :
9
bladagun
(creator)
strifedcloud
(administrator)
law
(editor)
axdslz
(editor)
clivekunn
(editor)
cloudragnarok
(editor)
trafalgar
(editor)
itachi974
(editor)
gtoonizuka69
(editor)
members (48)
nindo64
diablass5
jorostar
draer
hado78
law
monkeydlu
leykel
supatony
gtoonizuk
mikel971
ntown
One Piece 1065
One Piece RED est detient désormais le record du plus lucratif film basé sur manga au japon donc couverture et colorspread spécial pour fêter ça.
VA :
http://onepiecechapters.com/chapters/4716/one-piece-chapter-1065?2022-11-046475
Vega F:
http://www.scan-vf.net/one_piece/chapitre-1065/1
Colorisation du chapitre en dessous donc spoil si tu n'a pas lu le chapitre.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
lemillion
posted
the 11/04/2022 at 09:15 AM
Le plus grand foreshadowing de l'histoire avec usopp
shanks
posted
the 11/04/2022 at 09:27 AM
Chapitre assez bordélique qui mérite d'être relu avec le manga entre les mains, mais final une fois de plus très intéressant.
yanssou
posted
the 11/04/2022 at 09:30 AM
Très intéressant
palan
posted
the 11/04/2022 at 10:04 AM
J'ai pas trop aimé ce chapitre sauf la fin bien sur avec le vrai vegapunk.
Je trouve son style fantastique
fan2jeux
posted
the 11/04/2022 at 10:21 AM
Je trouve ce début d'arc beaucoup plus prometteur que celui du pays de Wa, à stade équivalent j'étais déjà indifférent, là non.
cliana
posted
the 11/04/2022 at 10:27 AM
La France toujours représenté avec d'excellents persos : Sanji, DoFla, Vegapunk
calishnikov
posted
the 11/04/2022 at 10:27 AM
Bordélique à souhait, j'ai limite abandonné arrivé à la moitié
armando
posted
the 11/04/2022 at 10:34 AM
La fin du chapitre ma réconforté
fretide
posted
the 11/04/2022 at 10:35 AM
Bidon
