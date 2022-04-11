ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
group information
La one piece team
43
Likes
Likers
name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name : bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
creator : bladagun
creation date : 06/30/2008
last update : 11/04/2022
description : LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags : onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
articles : 288
visites since opening : 1611386
subscribers : 48
bloggers : 9
channel
members (48)
more members
all
One Piece 1065
One Piece RED est detient désormais le record du plus lucratif film basé sur manga au japon donc couverture et colorspread spécial pour fêter ça.





VA :
http://onepiecechapters.com/chapters/4716/one-piece-chapter-1065?2022-11-046475

Vega F:
http://www.scan-vf.net/one_piece/chapitre-1065/1



Colorisation du chapitre en dessous donc spoil si tu n'a pas lu le chapitre.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.







    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    gamesebde3
    posted the 11/04/2022 at 09:10 AM by bladagun
    comments (9)
    lemillion posted the 11/04/2022 at 09:15 AM
    Le plus grand foreshadowing de l'histoire avec usopp
    shanks posted the 11/04/2022 at 09:27 AM
    Chapitre assez bordélique qui mérite d'être relu avec le manga entre les mains, mais final une fois de plus très intéressant.
    yanssou posted the 11/04/2022 at 09:30 AM
    Très intéressant
    palan posted the 11/04/2022 at 10:04 AM
    J'ai pas trop aimé ce chapitre sauf la fin bien sur avec le vrai vegapunk.
    Je trouve son style fantastique
    fan2jeux posted the 11/04/2022 at 10:21 AM
    Je trouve ce début d'arc beaucoup plus prometteur que celui du pays de Wa, à stade équivalent j'étais déjà indifférent, là non.
    cliana posted the 11/04/2022 at 10:27 AM
    La France toujours représenté avec d'excellents persos : Sanji, DoFla, Vegapunk

    calishnikov posted the 11/04/2022 at 10:27 AM
    Bordélique à souhait, j'ai limite abandonné arrivé à la moitié
    armando posted the 11/04/2022 at 10:34 AM
    La fin du chapitre ma réconforté
    fretide posted the 11/04/2022 at 10:35 AM
    Bidon
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo