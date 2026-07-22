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The Duskbloods
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name : The Duskbloods
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
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aeris201
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aeris201 > blog
[Switch 2] The Duskbloods : les candidatures pour la béta sont ouvertes
https://x.com/NintendoFrance/status/2079930839983337934?s=20
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    zoske
    posted the 07/22/2026 at 02:46 PM by aeris201
    comments (8)
    cyr posted the 07/22/2026 at 02:55 PM
    Et faut donner quoi comme info pour s'inscrire?
    jeanouillz posted the 07/22/2026 at 03:01 PM
    C'est fait ! Merci pour l'info et le lien

    Quand ils demandent de se connecter au compte Nintendo, faut bien cocher "Information partagé : Région/Pays" sinon ça ne veut pas aller plus loin
    zoske posted the 07/22/2026 at 03:09 PM
    aeris201 Merci pour le lien, j'ai postulé grâce à toi
    rogeraf posted the 07/22/2026 at 03:18 PM
    cyr Tu as un casier judiciaire ou pas .. ?
    cyr posted the 07/22/2026 at 03:41 PM
    rogeraf pas a ma connaissance
    cyr posted the 07/22/2026 at 03:42 PM
    rogeraf je veux parler a mon avocat
    cyr posted the 07/22/2026 at 03:49 PM
    rogeraf j'ai 12 points. Je viens de récupérer le dernier point que j'avais perdu quand je me suis rendu aux assises. J'ai perdu 1 point le matin et 1 autre le soir, au même radar

    C'est que le lendemain après-midi que j'ai vu qu'il y avait un radar
    Je penser être bon au moins 1 fois. Mais non 2 fois le même jour.
    rogeraf posted the 07/22/2026 at 04:05 PM
    cyr Alors tu peux t'inscrire a la béta, ça passe. Mais il faudrait que tu envisages l'achat d'une voiture sans permis par contre
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