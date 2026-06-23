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Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3
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name : Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Dimps
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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victornewman
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victornewman > blog
Xenoverse 3 gameplay
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    posted the 06/23/2026 at 02:15 PM by victornewman
    comments (5)
    shining posted the 06/23/2026 at 02:30 PM
    Je veux pas être méchant mais sa a l'air a chier , sa me hype mais pas du tous.
    shambala93 posted the 06/23/2026 at 02:42 PM
    La DA … c’est moche !
    Le gameplay a d’étrange similitudes avec le 2 en terme de mouvement et ces effets de lumière …
    dokidokii posted the 06/23/2026 at 02:42 PM
    Pas ouf, mais D.A un peu mieux que Sparking Zero
    osiris67 posted the 06/23/2026 at 03:07 PM
    Bah apres j sais pas combien d’année de suivi du 2, j peux comprendre qu’ils offre aux fans un 3eme, je pense que c’est plutot destiner a eux.
    mrponey posted the 06/23/2026 at 03:20 PM
    Tu me dit que c'est un F2P je te crois. Je leur espère un grand four à Bandai
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