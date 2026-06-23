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name :
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Dimps
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox Series X
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Playstation 5
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Xenoverse 3 gameplay
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posted the 06/23/2026 at 02:15 PM by
victornewman
comments (
5
)
shining
posted
the 06/23/2026 at 02:30 PM
Je veux pas être méchant mais sa a l'air a chier , sa me hype mais pas du tous.
shambala93
posted
the 06/23/2026 at 02:42 PM
La DA … c’est moche !
Le gameplay a d’étrange similitudes avec le 2 en terme de mouvement et ces effets de lumière …
dokidokii
posted
the 06/23/2026 at 02:42 PM
Pas ouf, mais D.A un peu mieux que Sparking Zero
osiris67
posted
the 06/23/2026 at 03:07 PM
Bah apres j sais pas combien d’année de suivi du 2, j peux comprendre qu’ils offre aux fans un 3eme, je pense que c’est plutot destiner a eux.
mrponey
posted
the 06/23/2026 at 03:20 PM
Tu me dit que c'est un F2P je te crois. Je leur espère un grand four à Bandai
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Le gameplay a d’étrange similitudes avec le 2 en terme de mouvement et ces effets de lumière …