Après l'annonce fracassante du retour de la Neo-Geo, l'annonce d'un site pour mettre en avant l'histoire et les licences Sega fait un peu petit bras mais à un côté sympathique pour fêter son histoire:
NO OLD, STAY GOLD
Surfant sur un côté Pop Culture:
Games and characters born in the past.
Transcending generations and borders,
they continue to live on in the same universe—even today.
Beyond games,
expanding into film, music, fashion, and even further forms of entertainment.
While changing form, the experience is constantly updated.
Everything created here
remains in someone's memory and is passed on to the next generation.
http://segauniverse.sega.jp/en/
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posted the 04/24/2026 at 08:52 AM by newtechnix
Merci pour la découverte !
Y a vraiment une hype sur cette console, plus que les autres. Mais même là je suis pas persuadé du succès...