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SEGA lance un site No old, stay gold
Après l'annonce fracassante du retour de la Neo-Geo, l'annonce d'un site pour mettre en avant l'histoire et les licences Sega fait un peu petit bras mais à un côté sympathique pour fêter son histoire:

NO OLD, STAY GOLD
Surfant sur un côté Pop Culture:
Games and characters born in the past.
Transcending generations and borders,
they continue to live on in the same universe—even today.
Beyond games,
expanding into film, music, fashion, and even further forms of entertainment.
While changing form, the experience is constantly updated.
Everything created here
remains in someone's memory and is passed on to the next generation.

http://segauniverse.sega.jp/en/
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    posted the 04/24/2026 at 08:52 AM by newtechnix
    comments (3)
    defcon5 posted the 04/24/2026 at 09:20 AM
    Ca a l'air encore un peu vide, non (quand on clique sur Sega Title, y'a pas grand chose...) ? Mais bon, rien que pour les ziques, je le laisserai volontiers tourner en fond.
    Merci pour la découverte !
    pharrell posted the 04/24/2026 at 09:27 AM
    Pour moi chez Sega y a qu'une seule console qui mérite un vrai revival c'est la Dreamcast.

    Y a vraiment une hype sur cette console, plus que les autres. Mais même là je suis pas persuadé du succès...
    sussudio posted the 04/24/2026 at 09:42 AM
    pharrell Le problème c'est que ça a très mal vieillis, au contraire de la Saturn qui s'ils la ressortent, j'ose même pas imaginer le succès vu son énorme catalogue de 1200 jeux.
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