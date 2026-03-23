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Pokemon Pokopia
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name : Pokemon Pokopia
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : simulation et gestion
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aeris900
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aeris900 > blog
[Charts France] Pokémon Pokopia reste #1 malgré les ruptures
https://x.com/SELL_JeuxVideo/status/2036115582659989945?s=20
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    posted the 03/23/2026 at 05:04 PM by aeris900
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    rogeraf posted the 03/23/2026 at 05:09 PM
    Duel Pokopia / Crimson Desert a arriver. Ta photo ne s'affiche pas sur mon ecran Aeris, mais ca va ptet arriver
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