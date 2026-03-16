accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
2
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
pimoody
name :
Pokemon Pokopia
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Game Freak
genre :
simulation et gestion
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
aeris481
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1
visites since opening :
796
aeris481
> blog
Charts France S10 : Une GKC a la 1ère et 2ème place
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
link49
posted the 03/16/2026 at 01:07 PM by
aeris481
comments (
15
)
rocan
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 01:14 PM
Je pense que Pokopia va s'installer des semaines en Top 1, hors rupture de stock potentielles.
cyr
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 01:21 PM
C'est le top switch2 only?
rocan
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 01:22 PM
cyr
Non, c'est le top général
aeris481
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 01:25 PM
cyr
C’est un top general tout supports confondu mais en effet cette Nintendomination du classement peut porter a confusion
kidicarus
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 01:41 PM
Où,c'est précisé que résident evil est la version switch 2
rogeraf
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 01:44 PM
rocan
Je pense que Pokemons 2026 (soit 6 jeux au moins) vont s'installer toute l'année en Top 1
ouroboros4
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 01:44 PM
kidicarus
C'est une globalité
La version Switch seul n'est pas deuxième
rendan
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 01:55 PM
Tout se passe comme prévu
rogeraf
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 02:11 PM
rendan
mais non veux cod top 1
jenicris
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 02:12 PM
kidicarus
multiplateforme pour Requiem
zekk
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 02:14 PM
kidicarus
il a juste mis un titre trompeur pour se rendre intéressant et tenter de faire rager
kidicarus
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 02:19 PM
ouroboros4
je n'avais pas fait attention que ce n'était plus séparé.
Merci pour la réponse.
ouroboros4
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 02:28 PM
zekk
Oh zut ça n'a pas fonctionner
noishe
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 03:24 PM
zekk
ouroboros4
Il a encore changé de compte d'ailleurs ? Ça fait combien à ce niveau là
ouroboros4
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 03:32 PM
noishe
Je sais pas mais beaucoup trop
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
La version Switch seul n'est pas deuxième
Merci pour la réponse.