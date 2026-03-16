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Pokemon Pokopia
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name : Pokemon Pokopia
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : simulation et gestion
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aeris481
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aeris481 > blog
Charts France S10 : Une GKC a la 1ère et 2ème place
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    link49
    posted the 03/16/2026 at 01:07 PM by aeris481
    comments (15)
    rocan posted the 03/16/2026 at 01:14 PM
    Je pense que Pokopia va s'installer des semaines en Top 1, hors rupture de stock potentielles.
    cyr posted the 03/16/2026 at 01:21 PM
    C'est le top switch2 only?
    rocan posted the 03/16/2026 at 01:22 PM
    cyr Non, c'est le top général
    aeris481 posted the 03/16/2026 at 01:25 PM
    cyr C’est un top general tout supports confondu mais en effet cette Nintendomination du classement peut porter a confusion
    kidicarus posted the 03/16/2026 at 01:41 PM
    Où,c'est précisé que résident evil est la version switch 2
    rogeraf posted the 03/16/2026 at 01:44 PM
    rocan Je pense que Pokemons 2026 (soit 6 jeux au moins) vont s'installer toute l'année en Top 1
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/16/2026 at 01:44 PM
    kidicarus C'est une globalité
    La version Switch seul n'est pas deuxième
    rendan posted the 03/16/2026 at 01:55 PM
    Tout se passe comme prévu
    rogeraf posted the 03/16/2026 at 02:11 PM
    rendan mais non veux cod top 1
    jenicris posted the 03/16/2026 at 02:12 PM
    kidicarus multiplateforme pour Requiem
    zekk posted the 03/16/2026 at 02:14 PM
    kidicarus il a juste mis un titre trompeur pour se rendre intéressant et tenter de faire rager
    kidicarus posted the 03/16/2026 at 02:19 PM
    ouroboros4 je n'avais pas fait attention que ce n'était plus séparé.
    Merci pour la réponse.
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/16/2026 at 02:28 PM
    zekk Oh zut ça n'a pas fonctionner
    noishe posted the 03/16/2026 at 03:24 PM
    zekk ouroboros4 Il a encore changé de compte d'ailleurs ? Ça fait combien à ce niveau là
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/16/2026 at 03:32 PM
    noishe Je sais pas mais beaucoup trop
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