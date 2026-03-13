HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
profile
newtechnix
12
Likes
Likers
newtechnix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 580
visites since opening : 1031616
newtechnix > blog
TOP 30 Japan
1 [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 541,371 (New)
2 [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 23,459 (178,832)
3 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 10,023 (2,856,782)
4 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 9,626 (75,831)
5 [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 6,562 (45,355)
6 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,405 (8,397,297)
7 [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 5,594 (208,364)
8 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 5,074 (83,595)
9 [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 5,026 (236,744)
10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,667 (4,164,389)

11 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,024 (1,099,027)
12 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 3,833 (1,623,420)
13 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 3,513 (175,053)
14 [PS5] Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Genki, 02/26/26) – 3,318 (20,987)
15 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 3,196 (510,013)
16 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 3,165 (1,491,662)
17 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 3,004 (6,553,524)
18 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,802 (281,409)
19 [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 2,523 (141,812)
20 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nitnendo, 04/29/22)- 2,385 (1,708,411)
21 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,368 (329,391)
22 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,358 (5,886,700)
23 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 2,329 (485,337)
24 [PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 2,113 (71,698 )
25 [NSW] Tales of Berseria Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/26/26) – 2,100 (11,898 )
26 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,746 (4,521,732)
27 [PS5] Nioh 3 (Koei Tecmo, 02/06/26) – 1,593 (58,931)
28 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,432 (1,484,406)
29 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 1,429 (157,726)
30 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,379 (2,611,364)
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    aeris012, link49
    posted the 03/13/2026 at 10:06 AM by newtechnix
    comments (4)
    newtechnix posted the 03/13/2026 at 10:09 AM
    [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 541,371 (New)

    [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,024 (1,099,027)
    [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 3,833 (1,623,420)

    Ce Pokopia a un gros potentiel avec la fanbase Pokémon a qui on peut vendre n'importe quoi tant que cela fait pikapika alor ssi en plus le jeu est bon et va draguer les joueurs de Minecraft et Animal Crossing
    giru posted the 03/13/2026 at 10:25 AM
    Pokopia il lui manque juste une petite pandémie ou la troisième guerre mondiale et ça sera l'un des plus gros succès de la Switch 2 Même sans ça il devrait finir dans le top 10.
    kidicarus posted the 03/13/2026 at 10:47 AM
    Il 'e faut pas croire que Animal crossing s'est vendu grâce au COVID vu que c'était un jeu très demandé et qui avait vu sa date de sortie repoussée a mars 2020 alors qu'il devait sortir pour la fin d'année 2019 où il aurait fait un carnage à noel.

    Sinon, en temps de guerre je ne suis sûr que tu joues.

    Le jeu va se vendre pour ses qualités et sûrement un ou 20 dlc qui sortiront vu que c'est Tecmo qui est derrière.

    Je trouve toujours dommage qu'il soit sur gkc car il aurait pu être sur cartouche switch pour éviter le prix des cartouches switch 2.
    Après, je ne sais pas si une cartouche S1 peut faire tourner un programme Switch 2.
    cyr posted the 03/13/2026 at 12:28 PM
    kidicarus les jeux ps5 et xbox série, ne se lance pas sur un DD classique.

    Je pense qu'il s'agit de la même choses pour un jeux switch2 . Sûrement lier a un encodage spécifique qui a besoin que de ça...


    Je comprends pas pourquoi il n'est pas possible de mettre sa carte micro sd switch 1 pour jouer aux jeux switch 1 sur switch2.....
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo