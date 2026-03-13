1 [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 541,371 (New)

2 [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 23,459 (178,832)

3 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 10,023 (2,856,782)

4 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 9,626 (75,831)

5 [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 6,562 (45,355)

6 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,405 (8,397,297)

7 [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 5,594 (208,364)

8 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 5,074 (83,595)

9 [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 5,026 (236,744)

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,667 (4,164,389)



11 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,024 (1,099,027)

12 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 3,833 (1,623,420)

13 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 3,513 (175,053)

14 [PS5] Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Genki, 02/26/26) – 3,318 (20,987)

15 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 3,196 (510,013)

16 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 3,165 (1,491,662)

17 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 3,004 (6,553,524)

18 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,802 (281,409)

19 [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 2,523 (141,812)

20 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nitnendo, 04/29/22)- 2,385 (1,708,411)

21 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,368 (329,391)

22 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,358 (5,886,700)

23 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 2,329 (485,337)

24 [PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 2,113 (71,698 )

25 [NSW] Tales of Berseria Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/26/26) – 2,100 (11,898 )

26 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,746 (4,521,732)

27 [PS5] Nioh 3 (Koei Tecmo, 02/06/26) – 1,593 (58,931)

28 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,432 (1,484,406)

29 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 1,429 (157,726)

30 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,379 (2,611,364)