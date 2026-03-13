1 [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 541,371 (New)
2 [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 23,459 (178,832)
3 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 10,023 (2,856,782)
4 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 9,626 (75,831)
5 [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 6,562 (45,355)
6 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,405 (8,397,297)
7 [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 5,594 (208,364)
8 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 5,074 (83,595)
9 [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 5,026 (236,744)
10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,667 (4,164,389)
11 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,024 (1,099,027)
12 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 3,833 (1,623,420)
13 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 3,513 (175,053)
14 [PS5] Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Genki, 02/26/26) – 3,318 (20,987)
15 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 3,196 (510,013)
16 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 3,165 (1,491,662)
17 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 3,004 (6,553,524)
18 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,802 (281,409)
19 [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 2,523 (141,812)
20 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nitnendo, 04/29/22)- 2,385 (1,708,411)
21 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,368 (329,391)
22 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,358 (5,886,700)
23 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 2,329 (485,337)
24 [PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 2,113 (71,698 )
25 [NSW] Tales of Berseria Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/26/26) – 2,100 (11,898 )
26 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,746 (4,521,732)
27 [PS5] Nioh 3 (Koei Tecmo, 02/06/26) – 1,593 (58,931)
28 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,432 (1,484,406)
29 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 1,429 (157,726)
30 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,379 (2,611,364)
[SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 4,024 (1,099,027)
[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 3,833 (1,623,420)
Ce Pokopia a un gros potentiel avec la fanbase Pokémon a qui on peut vendre n'importe quoi tant que cela fait pikapika alor ssi en plus le jeu est bon et va draguer les joueurs de Minecraft et Animal Crossing
Sinon, en temps de guerre je ne suis sûr que tu joues.
Le jeu va se vendre pour ses qualités et sûrement un ou 20 dlc qui sortiront vu que c'est Tecmo qui est derrière.
Je trouve toujours dommage qu'il soit sur gkc car il aurait pu être sur cartouche switch pour éviter le prix des cartouches switch 2.
Après, je ne sais pas si une cartouche S1 peut faire tourner un programme Switch 2.
Je pense qu'il s'agit de la même choses pour un jeux switch2 . Sûrement lier a un encodage spécifique qui a besoin que de ça...
Je comprends pas pourquoi il n'est pas possible de mettre sa carte micro sd switch 1 pour jouer aux jeux switch 1 sur switch2.....