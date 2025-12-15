accueil
Ok XBOX, vous avez réussi à capter mon attention pour Janvier 2026
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kisukesan
,
angelsduck
posted the 12/15/2025 at 08:45 AM by
jaysennnin
comments (
8
)
shanks
posted
the 12/15/2025 at 08:54 AM
Joli mais le visuel est fake
(ou alors j'ai loupé l'info)
jenicris
posted
the 12/15/2025 at 08:55 AM
shanks
je me posais la même question.
shinz0
posted
the 12/15/2025 at 08:58 AM
shanks
negan
posted
the 12/15/2025 at 09:03 AM
shanks
C'est fake mais il y aura bien Fable et FH donc pas très éloigné de la réalité
walterwhite
posted
the 12/15/2025 at 09:10 AM
shanks
Ca vient d'Astal
jaysennnin
posted
the 12/15/2025 at 09:15 AM
shanks
walterwhite
negan
ah fuck
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/15/2025 at 10:21 AM
shanks
Bordel je regardais la photo de FH6 avec attention en plus...
jaysennnin
wickette
posted
the 12/15/2025 at 12:11 PM
jaysennnin
Ça arrive à tout le monde, mais il y aura un direct en Janvier et 2026 s’ils tiennent leur promesse c’est: gears of war, fable, forza horizon 6, halo campaign etc. Donc bon…fake ou pas il y aura de quoi capter ton attention
