1 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 872,552 (New)

2 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 612,905 (New)

3 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 55,996 (1,931,393)

4 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 18,930 (165,902)

5 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 11,129 (79,477)

6 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 9,785 (351,540)

7 [PS5] Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts, 10/10/25) – 7,967 (31,259)

8 [NSW] Little Nightmares III (Bandai Namco, 10/10/25) – 5,315 (23,121)

9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,984 (4,028,096)

10 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 4,064 (139,111)

11 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,950 (8,235,727)

12 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 3,586 (6,459,470)

13 [PS5] Digimon Story: Time Stranger (Bandai Namco, 10/03/25) – 3,463 (33,837)

14 [PS5] Silent Hill f (Konami, 09/25/25) – 3,335 (74,701)

15 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,140 (5,626,007)

16 [NSW] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition (Square Enix, 09/30/25) – 3,127 (48,273)

17 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,919 (1,401,821)

18 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 1,911 (5,807,162)

19 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 1,840 (73,483)

20 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,745 (1,235,365)

21 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 1,736 (191,475)

22 [SW2] Little Nightmares III (Bandai Namco, 10/10/25) – 1,598 (8,522)

23 [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 1,549 (829,243)

24 [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous, 08/28/25) – 1,538 (85,432)

25 [PS5] Little Nightmares III (Bandai Namco, 10/10/25) – 1,473 (8,513)

26 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 1,447 (66,322)

27 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,418 (4,479,687)

28 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1,405 (1,653,918 )

29 [PS5] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition (Square Enix, 09/30/25) – 1,295 (27,749)

30 [NSW] EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts, 09/26/25) – 1,279 (11,261)



Absolument aucune surprise...tout le monde a voulu éviter la boucherie Pokemonstre.



D'ailleurs quand on voit ceci:

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,626,007 ...on comprends qu'ils ont de la marge.



Sinon:

18 jeux Switch 1

7 jeux PS5

5 jeux Switch 2



rien de notable cette semaine hormis Pokemon.