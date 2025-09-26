1 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 33,861 (1,766,296)

2 [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (Nihon Falcom, 09/19/25) – 21,511 (New)

3 [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (Nihon Falcom, 09/19/25) – 21,453 (New)

4 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 11,300 (318,441)

5 [NSW] Castlevania Dominus Collection (SUPERDELUXE GAMES, 09/18/25) – 9,503 (New)

6 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 7,170 (123,697)

7 [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous, 08/27/25) – 6,059 (74,697)

8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,762 (4,007,619)

9 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,203 (6,445,312)

10 [NSW] The Quintessential Princesses: Fantasy, the Abyss, and the Magic Academy (MAGES., 09/18/25) – 5,077 (New)

11 [NSW] Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (Bandai Namco, 09/19/25) – 4,463 (New)

12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,318 (8,221,321)

13 [PS5] Sengoku Dynasty (H2 Interactive, 09/18/25) – 4,218 (New)

14 [NSW] Monkarufanta: The Hero and the Crystal Girl (Experience, 09/18/25) – 4,010 (New)

15 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 3,245 (1,390,441)

16 [NSW] Everybody’s Golf World (Bandai Namco, 09/04/25) – 3,191 (44,260)

17 [SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 2,941 (22,943)

18 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,899 (5,611,877)

19 [PS5] Borderlands 4 (Take-Two Interactive, 09/12/25) – 2,817 (15,846)

20 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,617 (64,366)

21 [SW2] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Marvelous, 08/28/25) – 2,610 (29,208 )

22 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,515 (1,647,873)

23 [PS5] Castlevania Dominus Collection (SUPERDELUXE GAMES, 09/18/25) – 2,352 (New)

24 [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami, 08/28/25) – 2,309 (80,507)

25 [PS5] Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (Bandai Namco, 09/19/25) – 2,099 (New)

26 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,063 (5,799,662)

27 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 2,045 (60,431)

28 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 2,007 (185,000)

29 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 1,998 (3,744,618 )

30 [NSW] Marisa of Liartop Mountain (Alliance Arts, 09/19/25) – 1,945 (New)