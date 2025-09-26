1 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 33,861 (1,766,296)
2 [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (Nihon Falcom, 09/19/25) – 21,511 (New)
3 [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (Nihon Falcom, 09/19/25) – 21,453 (New)
4 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 11,300 (318,441)
5 [NSW] Castlevania Dominus Collection (SUPERDELUXE GAMES, 09/18/25) – 9,503 (New)
6 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 7,170 (123,697)
7 [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous, 08/27/25) – 6,059 (74,697)
8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,762 (4,007,619)
9 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,203 (6,445,312)
10 [NSW] The Quintessential Princesses: Fantasy, the Abyss, and the Magic Academy (MAGES., 09/18/25) – 5,077 (New)
11 [NSW] Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (Bandai Namco, 09/19/25) – 4,463 (New)
12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,318 (8,221,321)
13 [PS5] Sengoku Dynasty (H2 Interactive, 09/18/25) – 4,218 (New)
14 [NSW] Monkarufanta: The Hero and the Crystal Girl (Experience, 09/18/25) – 4,010 (New)
15 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 3,245 (1,390,441)
16 [NSW] Everybody’s Golf World (Bandai Namco, 09/04/25) – 3,191 (44,260)
17 [SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 2,941 (22,943)
18 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,899 (5,611,877)
19 [PS5] Borderlands 4 (Take-Two Interactive, 09/12/25) – 2,817 (15,846)
20 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,617 (64,366)
21 [SW2] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Marvelous, 08/28/25) – 2,610 (29,208 )
22 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,515 (1,647,873)
23 [PS5] Castlevania Dominus Collection (SUPERDELUXE GAMES, 09/18/25) – 2,352 (New)
24 [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami, 08/28/25) – 2,309 (80,507)
25 [PS5] Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (Bandai Namco, 09/19/25) – 2,099 (New)
26 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,063 (5,799,662)
27 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 2,045 (60,431)
28 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 2,007 (185,000)
29 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 1,998 (3,744,618 )
30 [NSW] Marisa of Liartop Mountain (Alliance Arts, 09/19/25) – 1,945 (New)
posted the 09/26/2025 at 08:39 AM by newtechnix
3/4 de jeux capables de tourner sur téléphone mobile...
Tant que la Switch 1 se vendra bien la Switch 2 va galérer et notamment pour les tiers.
Je pense que la SW2 est sortie trop tôt. A moins que Nintendo perdrait du fric à retarder sa sortie sans arrêt.