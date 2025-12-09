1 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 38,483 (1,694,409)

2 [NSW] Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots (Bandai Namco, 09/04/25) – 35,139 (New)

3 [PS5] Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots (Bandai Namco, 09/04/25) – 16,075 (New)

4 [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous, 08/27/25) – 13,505 (60,091)

5 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 12,061 (109,486)

6 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 10,445 (296,564)

7 [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco, 08/28/25) – 10,180 (70,712)

8 [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami, 08/28/25) – 9,748 (73,333)

9 [PS5] Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion (Marvelous, 09/05/25) – 8,413 (New)

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,410 (3,996,318 )

11 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,344 (6,436,097)

12 [NSW] SHUTEN ORDER (DMM Games, 09/05/25) – 5,666 (New)

13 [SW2] Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion (Marvelous, 09/05/25) – 5,485 (New)

14 [SW2] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Marvelous, 08/27/25) – 5,030 (23,178 )

15 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 4,326 (1,383,876)

16 [SW2] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Nintendo, 08/28/25) – 4,275 (16,449)

17 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,233 (8,213,248 )

18 [PS5] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco, 08/28/25) – 3,756 (34,725)

19 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,900 (58,077)

20 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,803 (1,642,706)

21 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 2,719 (56,227)

22 [PS5] NBA 2K26 (2K, 09/05/25) – 2,493 (New)

23 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 2,374 (40,144)

24 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,279 (5,606,725)

25 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,192 (5,795,503)

26 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 2,086 (180,895)

27 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,939 (40,679)

28 [NSW] SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance (SEGA, 08/29/25) – 1,743 (5,539)

29 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,712 (1,433,344)

30 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,636 (1,227,079)