1. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 643 votes
2. [PS5] Pragmata – 451 votes
3. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 424 votes
4. [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y – 360 votes
5. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 292 votes
6. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 260 votes
7. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 235 votes
8. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 223 votes
9. [PS5] Super Robot Wars Y – 207 votes
10. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 161 votes
11. [PS5] Silent Hill f – 159 votes
12. [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem – 154 votes
13. [NS2] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 151 votes
14. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 148 votes
15. [PS5] Grand Theft Auto 6 – 143 votes
16. [NSW] Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots – 136 votes
17. [PS5] Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 135 votes
18. [PS5] Persona 4 Revival – 133 votes
19. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 125 votes
20. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 124 votes
21. [PS5] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – 122 votes
22. [NS2] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 111 votes
23. [NSW] Shuten Order – 106 votes
24. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders – 87 votes
25. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 85 votes
26. [NSW] Atelier Resleriana – 80 votes
27. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 76 votes
28. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – 74 votes
29. [NS2] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 61 votes
30. [NSW] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – 60 votes
Retenez bien que ce top ne préfigure pas obligatoirement d'un succès phénoménale et que certains jeux même pas sur le podium du top pourraient faire mieux en terme de vente que les trois premiers.
ensuite certaines licences trop éloigné en termede sortie ne reçoivent pas un statut d'attente prioritaire.
Square Enix va être encouragé à fournir encore plus de HD2D afin de rattraper les scores de certains titres qui auront sous-performer dans leurs objectifs.
tags :
posted the 08/25/2025 at 10:36 AM by newtechnix
1. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 643 votes
3. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 424 votes
13. [NS2] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 151 votes
21. [PS5] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – 122 votes
30. [NSW] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – 60 votes
4. [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y – 360 votes
9. [PS5] Super Robot Wars Y – 207 votes
14. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 148 votes
25. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 85 votes
Depuis la demo gamescom, c'est l'un des jeux que j'attends le plus en 2026. J'aime bcp le gameplay en fait, la DA aussi. Et hâte de voir l'Histoire ce que ça donne.
Que les mêmes ! Tous les mêmes. Ils n'en ont pas marre ? Qué vida...