1. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 643 votes

2. [PS5] Pragmata – 451 votes

3. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 424 votes

4. [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y – 360 votes

5. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 292 votes

6. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 260 votes

7. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 235 votes

8. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 223 votes

9. [PS5] Super Robot Wars Y – 207 votes

10. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 161 votes

11. [PS5] Silent Hill f – 159 votes

12. [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem – 154 votes

13. [NS2] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 151 votes

14. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 148 votes

15. [PS5] Grand Theft Auto 6 – 143 votes

16. [NSW] Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots – 136 votes

17. [PS5] Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 135 votes

18. [PS5] Persona 4 Revival – 133 votes

19. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 125 votes

20. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 124 votes

21. [PS5] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – 122 votes

22. [NS2] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 111 votes

23. [NSW] Shuten Order – 106 votes

24. [NS2] Splatoon Raiders – 87 votes

25. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 85 votes

26. [NSW] Atelier Resleriana – 80 votes

27. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 76 votes

28. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – 74 votes

29. [NS2] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 61 votes

30. [NSW] Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – 60 votes



Retenez bien que ce top ne préfigure pas obligatoirement d'un succès phénoménale et que certains jeux même pas sur le podium du top pourraient faire mieux en terme de vente que les trois premiers.



ensuite certaines licences trop éloigné en termede sortie ne reçoivent pas un statut d'attente prioritaire.



Square Enix va être encouragé à fournir encore plus de HD2D afin de rattraper les scores de certains titres qui auront sous-performer dans leurs objectifs.