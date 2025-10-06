profile
Des gens qui ont essayé la démo de MIO [Memories In Orbit]
Qui peuvent donner leur première impression ?

C'est pour un ami.

Merci d'avance.

Bon courage pour la semaine.
    posted the 06/10/2025 at 10:41 AM by uram
    comments (4)
    uram posted the 06/10/2025 at 10:48 AM
    Tu l'as testé, nicolasgourry
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/10/2025 at 11:56 AM
    uram non, désolé.
    suzukube posted the 06/10/2025 at 12:06 PM
    je l'ai téléchargé mais pas lancé je ferais un let's play
    uram posted the 06/10/2025 at 12:54 PM
    Merci de l'info, suzukube. Envoie le lien quane tu le feras, stp. Je regarderai.
