uram
opthomas
,
xylander
,
soulfull
,
torotoro59
,
almightybhunivelze
uram
uram
> blog
Des gens qui ont essayé la démo de MIO [Memories In Orbit]
Qui peuvent donner leur première impression ?
C'est pour un ami.
Merci d'avance.
Bon courage pour la semaine.
posted the 06/10/2025 at 10:41 AM by uram
uram
comments (
4
)
uram
posted
the 06/10/2025 at 10:48 AM
Tu l'as testé,
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/10/2025 at 11:56 AM
uram
non, désolé.
suzukube
posted
the 06/10/2025 at 12:06 PM
je l'ai téléchargé mais pas lancé je ferais un let's play
uram
posted
the 06/10/2025 at 12:54 PM
Merci de l'info,
suzukube
. Envoie le lien quane tu le feras, stp. Je regarderai.
