TOP 30 / Avril 21 - Avril 27



01./00. [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (Aniplex) - 22.675 / NEW

02./00. [NSW] Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Tokimeki Roadmap to Future (Bushiroad) - 7.331 / NEW

03./00. [PS5] Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive) - 7.281 / NEW

04./02. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) - 6.086 / 1.277.231 (-3%)

05./00. [NSW] Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics (Arc System Works) - 5.677 / NEW

06./00. [PS5] Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK) - 5.067 / NEW

07./03. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 4.870 / 3.867.336 (-4%)

08./05. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom) - 4.055 / 801.914 (-6%)

09./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 4.013 / 6.311.725 (-3%)

10./04. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 3.696 / 8.115.001 (-20%)

11./00. [NSW] Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark (Inti Creates) - 3.601 / NEW

12./00. [PS4] Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK) - 2.599 / NEW

13./08. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) - 2.422 / 106.935 (-21%)

14./10. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo) - 2.259 / 258.139 (-11%)

15./09. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 2.195 / 1.577.887 (-18%)

16./11. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 2.145 / 5.749.816 (-13%)

17./00. [NSW] Triggerheart Excelica Complete (Cosmo Machia) - 2.091 / NEW

18./12. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 2.069 / 5.554.677 (-1%)

19./16. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) - 1.866 / 2.008.703 (+46%)

20./00. [NSW] Triggerheart Excelica: Enhanced (Cosmo Machia) - 1.503 / NEW

21./00. [NSW] Meg's Monster (Odencat) - 1.396 / NEW

22./13. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 1.392 / 1.400.648 (-16%)

23./00. [NSW] Snow Bros. 2 Special (No Gravity Games) - 1.265 / NEW

24./14. [PS5] Assassin's Creed: Shadows (Ubisoft) - 1.203 / 30.333 (-21%)

25./25. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) - 1.136 / 1.199.047 (+9%)

26./15. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) - 1.129 / 3.712.897 (-13%)

27./21. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 1.117 / 4.438.770 (-3%)

28./00. [PS5] Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark (Inti Creates) - 1.081 / NEW

29./24. [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 (Konami) - 1.080 / 364.852 (+3%)

30./18. [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) - 1.072 / 1.313.069 (-11%)





TOP 30 / Avril 28 - Mai 04



01./04. [NSW] Super Mario Party: Jamboree (Nintendo) - 8.928 / 1.286.159 (+47%)

02./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) - 7.905 / 3.875.241 (+62%)

03./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 5.610 / 6.317.335 (+40%)

04./08. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom) - 4.995 / 806.909 (+23%)

05./10. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 4.234 / 8.119.235 (+15%)

06./01. [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (Aniplex) - 4.057 / 26.732 (-82%)

07./16. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) - 3.552 / 5.753.368 (+66%)

08./14. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo) - 3.547 / 261.686 (+57%)

09./13. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) - 2.847 / 109.782 (+18%)

10./18. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (Pokemon Co.) - 2.757 / 5.557.434 (+33%)

11./03. [PS5] Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive) - 2.544 / 9.825 (-65%)

12./22. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 2.116 / 1.402.764 (+52%)

13./15. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) - 2.078 / 1.579.965 (-5%)

14./19. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) - 1.804 / 2.010.507 (-3%)

15./25. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) - 1.795 / 1.200.842 (+58%)

16./00. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] (Sega) - 1.661 / 256.321 (+65%)

17./29. [NSW] Power Pros 2024-2025 (Konami) - 1.641 / 366.493 (+52%)

18./24. [PS5] Assassin's Creed: Shadows (Ubisoft) - 1.615 / 31.948 (+34%)

19./27. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) - 1.606 / 4.440.376 (+44%)

20./00. [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos) - 1.553 / 336.052 (+57%)

21./00. [NSW] The Exit 8 (Playism) - 1.497 / 35.076 (+48%)

22./30. [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) - 1.476 / 1.314.545 (+38%)

23./00. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) - 1.389 / 195.964

24./00. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco Entertainment) - 1.380 / 428.315

25./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) - 1.283 / 2.065.109

26./06. [PS5] Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK) - 1.235 / 6.302 (-76%)

27./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 1.233 / 2.381.679

28./26. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) - 1.104 / 3.714.001 (-2%)

29./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) - 1.037 / 1.008.519

30./00. [NSW] Winning Post 10 2025 (Koei Tecmo) - 1.021 / 16.900