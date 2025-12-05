accueil
obi69
name :
Resident Evil
platform :
Nintendo Wii
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
european release date :
06/26/2009
us release date :
06/23/2009
japanese release date :
12/25/2008
other versions :
GameCube
-
Nintendo 3DS
-
official website :
http://www.capcom.co.jp/wii_bio/
obi69
obi69
articles :
1113
visites since opening :
1733294
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
rediff soirée Resident Evil Remake
Si vous l'avez loupé hier et que le coeur vous en dit de regarder la rediff.'
Bon visionnage
Si vous préférez mater sur Twitch
-
ajouter un lien sourcehttps://www.twitch.tv/videos/2456318019
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
momotaros
,
suzukube
posted the 05/12/2025 at 08:05 PM by
obi69
comments (
3
)
suzukube
posted
the 05/12/2025 at 08:08 PM
Merci du partage
On sent que tu es passionné !
obi69
posted
the 05/12/2025 at 08:22 PM
suzukube
merci ! J'espère que ça te plaira !
momotaros
posted
the 05/12/2025 at 09:00 PM
Je me matte la redif
Le lien est buggé
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2456318019
Le lien est buggé
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2456318019