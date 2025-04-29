accueil
name :
Far Cry 4
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft Montréal
genre :
FPS
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
-
Xbox One
ratomuerto
Far Cry 4 en 60 fps sur PS5!
Une news sauvage vient de tomber.
Le jeu vient d'être patché pour être à 60 fps, sans toucher à la résolution par contre, qui reste en 1080p il me semble.
Si ça peut intéresser des gens :-)
posted the 04/29/2025 at 04:43 PM by ratomuerto
ratomuerto
comments (10)
10
)
cyr
posted
the 04/29/2025 at 04:56 PM
Far cry 4? Je l'ai fait sur ps4 à l'époque.. il étais pas à 60 fps?
leonr4
posted
the 04/29/2025 at 04:57 PM
C'est aussi le cas sur X/S.
jaune
posted
the 04/29/2025 at 05:00 PM
Sympa pour ceux ne l'ayant jamais fait. Dommage que ce ne soit pas systématique.
ratomuerto
posted
the 04/29/2025 at 05:03 PM
cyr
Il était bien en 30 fps jusqu'à aujourd'hui.
ratomuerto
posted
the 04/29/2025 at 05:04 PM
Cela donne de l'espoir pour d'autres jeux Ubisoft
zampano
posted
the 04/29/2025 at 05:17 PM
Il y’a donc peut être un petit espoir pour Wildlands
zampano
posted
the 04/29/2025 at 05:18 PM
leonr4
Sur Xbox ça fait un bout de temps garce au FPS Boost
leonr4
posted
the 04/29/2025 at 05:36 PM
zampano
Mais là c'est officiel vu que c'est fait par les devs.
dormir13hparjour
posted
the 04/29/2025 at 05:49 PM
Far Cry 3 maintenant svp
maxx
posted
the 04/29/2025 at 06:24 PM
Assassin's Creed Unity. When?
