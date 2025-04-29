profile
Far Cry 4
name : Far Cry 4
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft Montréal
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One
ratomuerto
ratomuerto
articles : 25
visites since opening : 47800
ratomuerto > blog
Far Cry 4 en 60 fps sur PS5!
Une news sauvage vient de tomber.

Le jeu vient d'être patché pour être à 60 fps, sans toucher à la résolution par contre, qui reste en 1080p il me semble.

Si ça peut intéresser des gens :-)
    posted the 04/29/2025 at 04:43 PM by ratomuerto
    comments (10)
    cyr posted the 04/29/2025 at 04:56 PM
    Far cry 4? Je l'ai fait sur ps4 à l'époque.. il étais pas à 60 fps?
    leonr4 posted the 04/29/2025 at 04:57 PM
    C'est aussi le cas sur X/S.
    jaune posted the 04/29/2025 at 05:00 PM
    Sympa pour ceux ne l'ayant jamais fait. Dommage que ce ne soit pas systématique.
    ratomuerto posted the 04/29/2025 at 05:03 PM
    cyr Il était bien en 30 fps jusqu'à aujourd'hui.
    ratomuerto posted the 04/29/2025 at 05:04 PM
    Cela donne de l'espoir pour d'autres jeux Ubisoft
    zampano posted the 04/29/2025 at 05:17 PM
    Il y’a donc peut être un petit espoir pour Wildlands
    zampano posted the 04/29/2025 at 05:18 PM
    leonr4 Sur Xbox ça fait un bout de temps garce au FPS Boost
    leonr4 posted the 04/29/2025 at 05:36 PM
    zampano Mais là c'est officiel vu que c'est fait par les devs.
    dormir13hparjour posted the 04/29/2025 at 05:49 PM
    Far Cry 3 maintenant svp
    maxx posted the 04/29/2025 at 06:24 PM
    Assassin's Creed Unity. When?
