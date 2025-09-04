accueil
jaysennnin
> blog
[TitanFall 3] de nouvelles infos / rumeurs
de la part d'un leaker plutôt fiable sur Apex Legends
https://x.com/Osvaldatore/status/1909954671793291432
1
Like
Who likes this ?
idd
posted the 04/09/2025 at 04:50 PM by jaysennnin
jaysennnin
comments (
8
)
marchale
posted
the 04/09/2025 at 04:54 PM
Si c'est le cas gros Day one pour moi
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/09/2025 at 04:55 PM
marchale
day one mais t'as rien vu
jaysennnin
posted
the 04/09/2025 at 04:58 PM
ravyxxs
ce sera day two pour moi
altendorf
posted
the 04/09/2025 at 04:58 PM
Donc la nouvelle mode, c'est l'extraction shooter. Marathon, Titanfall, qui est le suivant ?
mithrandir
posted
the 04/09/2025 at 05:20 PM
Chaud pour le solo !
marchale
posted
the 04/09/2025 at 05:55 PM
ravyxxs
jamais été déçu par cette licence
wickette
posted
the 04/09/2025 at 06:35 PM
Dementi par Grubb apparemment. Je sais plus qui a raison
Vous savez quand c’est trop bien, c’est pas EA qui va donner son GO pour le projet
jf17
posted
the 04/09/2025 at 06:38 PM
Le 2 est pour moi le meilleur fps de ces dernières années
