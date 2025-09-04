profile
[TitanFall 3] de nouvelles infos / rumeurs
de la part d'un leaker plutôt fiable sur Apex Legends

https://x.com/Osvaldatore/status/1909954671793291432
    posted the 04/09/2025 at 04:50 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (8)
    marchale posted the 04/09/2025 at 04:54 PM
    Si c'est le cas gros Day one pour moi
    ravyxxs posted the 04/09/2025 at 04:55 PM
    marchale day one mais t'as rien vu
    jaysennnin posted the 04/09/2025 at 04:58 PM
    ravyxxs ce sera day two pour moi
    altendorf posted the 04/09/2025 at 04:58 PM
    Donc la nouvelle mode, c'est l'extraction shooter. Marathon, Titanfall, qui est le suivant ?
    mithrandir posted the 04/09/2025 at 05:20 PM
    Chaud pour le solo !
    marchale posted the 04/09/2025 at 05:55 PM
    ravyxxs jamais été déçu par cette licence
    wickette posted the 04/09/2025 at 06:35 PM
    Dementi par Grubb apparemment. Je sais plus qui a raison

    Vous savez quand c’est trop bien, c’est pas EA qui va donner son GO pour le projet
    jf17 posted the 04/09/2025 at 06:38 PM
    Le 2 est pour moi le meilleur fps de ces dernières années
