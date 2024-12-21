1 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 95,817 (701,543)2 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 54,924 (856,583)3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 25,537 (6,122,159)4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 17,985 (3,721,540)5 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 14,964 (338,468 )6 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 14,893 (126,143)7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 13,742 (5,650,315)8 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 13,563 (7,992,807)9 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 12,330 (1,188,938 )10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 11,678 (1,490,094)11 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Nintendo, 11/18/22) – 10,154 (5,462,576)12 [NSW] Hone Hone Zaurus X Chou Gattai! Build & Battle (Nippon Columbia, 12/05/24) – 7,522 (17,915)13 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 7,464 (380,410)14 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 5,665 (1,269,843)15 [NSW] Fairy Tail 2 (Koei Tecmo, 12/12/24) – 5,195 (New)16 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5,054 (1,956,618 )17 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,616 (4,391,959)18 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 4,215 (328,841)19 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,992 (3,668,806)20 [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 3,910 (223,134)21 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,612 (3,049,598 )22 [NSW] Romancing SaGa: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 3,605 (111,195)23 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/18/22) – 3,572 (214,491)24 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 3,271 (1,392,855)25 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3,224 (1,164,745)26 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 3,138 (197,932)27 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,083 (1,352,162)28 [NSW] Suika Game Special Edition (Aladdin X, 11/14/24) – 3,061 (13,724)29 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3,054 (1,063,307)30 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 2,976 (244,872)Sans surprise peu de jeu Playstation, c'est Nowel le Nintendo time des petits nenfants et des lutins.Bon une seule nouveauté avec Fairy Tail 2 qui fait une entrée anecdotique déjà pas dans le top 10 mais même les ventes arrivent à peine à dépasser les 5000 ventes.Fantasian a déjà disparu du Top 30à comparer avec Hone Hone Zaurus X Chou Gattai! Build & Battle qui était sortie en même temps et qui arrive tout de même à rester dans le top 30 et à faire plus de 7000 ventes.en conclusion la sortie de Fantasian est un vrai désastre.sinon il y a peu de choses à dire:-Super Mario Bros. Wonder ne devrait pas réussir à passer les 2 millions en 2024-Animal Crossing: New Horizons va passer la barre des 8 millions la semaine prochaine.