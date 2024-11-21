Avec l'arrivée de l'hiver et les températures qui chutent, je cherche un bon jeu post-apo dans lequel me plonger.
J'ai déjà fait TLOU 1 et Days Gone mais à part ça j'ai pas trop exploré le genre.
Des recos ?
Merci !!
posted the 11/21/2024 at 12:27 PM by dannystrom
Fallout New Vegas
Fallout 4
Il y a Mad Max qui est un openworld très sympa quoique un peu redondant.
Death Stranding mais fort différent pas son principe et son monde d'apparence moins post apo.
Tu as aussi Nier Automata ou dans un genre wtf, il y a la saga Borderlands. Et évidemment The Last of Us Part II.
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro Last Light Redux
Metro Exodus
Post-Apo RPG :
Fallout 1
Fallout 2
Fallout : New Vegas
Elex 1
Elex 2
Post-Apo Zombie :
Dead Rising 1 (2016)
Dying Light 1 Enhanced Edition