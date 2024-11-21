profile
dannystrom
dannystrom
dannystrom > blog
Vos meilleurs jeux post-apocalyptiques sur PC ?
Avec l'arrivée de l'hiver et les températures qui chutent, je cherche un bon jeu post-apo dans lequel me plonger.

J'ai déjà fait TLOU 1 et Days Gone mais à part ça j'ai pas trop exploré le genre.

Des recos ?

Merci !!
    posted the 11/21/2024 at 12:27 PM by dannystrom
    comments (4)
    momotaros posted the 11/21/2024 at 12:36 PM
    Fallout 3
    Fallout New Vegas
    Fallout 4
    xhander posted the 11/21/2024 at 12:44 PM
    Tout dépend de quel genre tu veux, fps, tps, openworld, ambiance, ...

    Il y a Mad Max qui est un openworld très sympa quoique un peu redondant.

    Death Stranding mais fort différent pas son principe et son monde d'apparence moins post apo.

    Tu as aussi Nier Automata ou dans un genre wtf, il y a la saga Borderlands. Et évidemment The Last of Us Part II.
    adamjensen posted the 11/21/2024 at 12:53 PM
    Post-Apo :

    Metro 2033 Redux
    Metro Last Light Redux
    Metro Exodus

    Post-Apo RPG :

    Fallout 1
    Fallout 2
    Fallout : New Vegas
    Elex 1
    Elex 2

    Post-Apo Zombie :

    Dead Rising 1 (2016)
    Dying Light 1 Enhanced Edition
