1 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 200,121 (New)

2 [PS5] The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria (Nihon Falcom, 09/26/24) – 29,554 (New)

3 [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria (Nihon Falcom, 09/26/24) – 17,838 (New)

4 [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/24) – 13,332 (New)

5 [PS5] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/24) – 13,265 (New)

6 [PS5] Astro Bot (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 09/06/24) – 6,381 (34,902)

7 [PS4] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/24) – 6,379 (New)

8 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,030 (6,011,624)

9 [NSW] Moeyo! Otome Doushi: Kayuu Koigatari (Idea Factory, 09/26/24) – 5,396 (New)

10 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,383 (7,920,305)

11 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,011 (3,642,155)

12 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,760 (1,433,239)

13 [NSW] Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (THQ Nordic, 09/24/26) – 4,683 (New)

14 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,794 (3,635,607)

15 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 3,633 (296,022)

16 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,549 (5,591,071)

17 [PS5] Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (Dragami Games, 09/26/24) – 3,293 (New)

18 [NSW] Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 (Spike Chunsoft, 09/19/24) – 3,220 (26,271)

19 [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco, 08/29/24) – 3,205 (67,782)

20 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,753 (5,418,017)

21 [NSW] Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (Dragami Games, 09/26/24) – 2,577 (New)

22 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,073 (1,331,828 )

23 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 1,990 (1,138,954)

24 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,874 (4,368,945)

25 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 1,850 (1,931,806)

26 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,828 (1,034,180)

27 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,783 (3,027,968 )

28 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,620 (2,330,825)

29 [NSW] Seifuku Kanojo: Mayoigo Engage (Entergram, 09/26/24) – 1,606 (New)

30 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1,506 (1,248,225)



C'était une semaine avec beaucoup de sorties.



Suda a encore frappé ou plutôt encore bidé d'une certaine manière on peut se demander comment il arrive à trouver la confiance d'investisseurs, à ce jour je ne suis pas sur qu'on peut le gratifier d'un seul gros succès commercial.

Mais bon Suda fait du Suda et cela apporte dans la variété dans le ton voir le style où le plagiait semble devenu un sport.

De plus chose amusante malgré le parc de Switch c'est la version PS5 de Lollipop qui c'est la mieux vendue.



Le Base-ball reste quand même le sport numéro 1 au Japon Fifa 2025 aura du mal même avec 3 version à aller chercher la série Powerful Pro Baseball de Konami.