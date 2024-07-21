1 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 16,425 (138,678 )

2 [NSW] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco 07/11/24) – 14,322 (New)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,291 (5,900,715)

4 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,948 (7,834,703)

5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,645 (3,565,290)

6 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4,314 (1,886,211)

7 [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 4,258 (202,362)

8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,161 (5,540,928 )

9 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,700 (4,329,481)

10 [NSW] Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (Bliss Brain, 07/11/24) – 3,685 (New)

11 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,612 (5,369,382)

12 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3,595 (1,002,212)

13 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 3,368 (1,086,004)

14 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,108 (1,346,976)

15 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,989 (2,308,975)

16 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,827 (1,467,163)

17 [PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 2,659 (37,545)

18 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2,331 (61,813)

19 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,141 (1,298,510)

20 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,065 (1,126,326)

21 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1,915 (1,224,388 )

22 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 1,909 (187,839)

23 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,841 (2,307,791)

24 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,828 (1,996,475)

25 [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 1,823 (111,490)

26 [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 1,778 (47,232)

27 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,775 (177,086)

28 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 1,745 (3,596,608 )

29 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,476 (3,007,534)

30 [NSW] Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (Nippon Columbia, 07/04/24) – 1,475 (5,517)





Luigi's Mansion 3 a passé le million.



Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

profitant de la périodes vacances, revient dans le Top 30. Mais bon logique la sortie du dernier épisode l'a fait complétement oublier des joueurs mais à 3 millions Konami ne va pas se plaindre pour ce qui est le jeu plus vendu de son histoire au Japon.



Le point Zelda:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,841/g] (2,307,791)

The Legend of Zelda: [g]Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1,828 (1,996,475)



Il serait interessant de connaitre les ventes demat de ce titre pour savoir si cela profité encore à BotW ou si cela a permis à TotK d'approcher du premier.