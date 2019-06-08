profile
Elden Ring
25
Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : Coop & PVP
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
profile
obi69
26
Likes
Likers
obi69


Donjon Belurat Colonie de la Tour



Après ma 1ère vidéo, plus casual, au tour de notre spécialiste Iglou de s'attaquer au DLC d'Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree. Il se mesure au premier donjon du jeu, celui de Belurat.
Gameplay non commenté.
Bon visionnage.
La chaîne collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    posted the 06/30/2024 at 02:28 PM by obi69
