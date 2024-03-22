1 [NSW] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 16,012 (56,003)

2 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 11,497 (298,635)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,031 (5,748,900)

4 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,257 (1,787,466)

5 [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 7,680 (124,441)

6 [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise (Imagineer, 03/07/24) – 7,011 (21,139)

7 [NSW] MACROSS Shooting Insight (Bushiroad Games, 03/14/24) – 6,961 (New)

8 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 5,947 (1,011,957)

9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,872 (3,470,376)

10 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,626 (4,251,794)

11 [PS5] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 5,594 (29,992)

12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,193 (7,716,620)

13 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,415 (5,466,898 )

14 [PS5] MACROSS Shooting Insight (Bushiroad Games, 03/14/24) – 3,798 (New)

15 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,653 (5,312,552)

16 [PS4] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 3,105 (11,902)

17 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,076 (1,290,695)

18 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 3,000 (1,189,531)

19 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,840 (1,413,562)

20 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,709 (1,259,595)

21 [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 2,348 (138,824)

22 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2,283 (1,966,129)

23 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,260 (144,031)

24 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,086 (2,265,843)

25 [NSW] Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (Neos, 02/22/24) – 2,059 (34,329)

26 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 1,988 (120,655)

27 [PS4] MACROSS Shooting Insight (Bushiroad Games, 03/14/24) – 1,875 (New)

28 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 1,762 (194,029)

29 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 1,660 (3,534,405)

30 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,539 (306,390)