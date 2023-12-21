profile
Dragon's Dogma II
name : Dragon's Dogma II
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X
Dragon dogma 2 : 9 mn de gameplay .
    ouken
    posted the 12/21/2023 at 12:01 PM by marchale
    comments (4)
    piratees posted the 12/21/2023 at 12:44 PM
    ça fait plus PS4 que PS5 après je prendrait quand même mais en promo
    shambala93 posted the 12/21/2023 at 12:56 PM
    Bon c’est pas folichon techniquement mais c’est day one
    marchale posted the 12/21/2023 at 01:42 PM
    J'espère une vf intégrale sur celui là.
    tripy73 posted the 12/21/2023 at 02:27 PM
    Merci pour le partage, le jeu me donne grave envie ayant beaucoup apprécié le 1er opus, mais il y a aussi Rise of the Ronin qui débarque au même moment, le choix va être compliqué
