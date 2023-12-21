accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
7
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
51love
,
rbz
,
rikimaru
,
yanssou
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
name :
Dragon's Dogma II
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
marchale
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18
visites since opening :
37757
marchale
> blog
Dragon dogma 2 : 9 mn de gameplay .
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
ouken
posted the 12/21/2023 at 12:01 PM by
marchale
comments (
4
)
piratees
posted
the 12/21/2023 at 12:44 PM
ça fait plus PS4 que PS5 après je prendrait quand même mais en promo
shambala93
posted
the 12/21/2023 at 12:56 PM
Bon c’est pas folichon techniquement mais c’est day one
marchale
posted
the 12/21/2023 at 01:42 PM
J'espère une vf intégrale sur celui là.
tripy73
posted
the 12/21/2023 at 02:27 PM
Merci pour le partage, le jeu me donne grave envie ayant beaucoup apprécié le 1er opus, mais il y a aussi Rise of the Ronin qui débarque au même moment, le choix va être compliqué
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo