The Last of Us : PART 1
4
name : The Last of Us : PART 1
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PC -
midomashakil
9
Likes
midomashakil
midomashakil > blog
The Last of Us Part II Remastered - Announce Trailer
    posted the 11/18/2023 at 12:34 AM by midomashakil
    comments (4)
    xynot posted the 11/18/2023 at 12:37 AM
    D’après le site, c’est 10€ pour ceux qui ont déjà la version PS4.

    Ça limite la casse.
    bennj posted the 11/18/2023 at 12:40 AM
    10$ l'upgrade ca au moins c'est honnête je dis pas : https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/53331940301_e1bcb5e8d6_b.jpg
    xynot posted the 11/18/2023 at 12:45 AM
    bennj donc à la limite, choper la version PS4 sur Leboncoin et mettre 10 balles à côté semble un meilleur deal
    brookk posted the 11/18/2023 at 12:59 AM
    xynot uniquement pour la version demat upgrade
