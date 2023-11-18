accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
vfries
,
torotoro59
,
leblogdeshacka
,
ksmworld59
name :
The Last of Us : PART 1
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
PlayStation Studios
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
PC
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
fernadu
,
minx
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
eldrick
,
raph64
,
astrogirl
midomashakil
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
193
visites since opening :
303119
midomashakil
> blog
The Last of Us Part II Remastered - Announce Trailer
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/18/2023 at 12:34 AM by
midomashakil
comments (
4
)
xynot
posted
the 11/18/2023 at 12:37 AM
D’après le site, c’est 10€ pour ceux qui ont déjà la version PS4.
Ça limite la casse.
bennj
posted
the 11/18/2023 at 12:40 AM
10$ l'upgrade ca au moins c'est honnête je dis pas :
https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/53331940301_e1bcb5e8d6_b.jpg
xynot
posted
the 11/18/2023 at 12:45 AM
bennj
donc à la limite, choper la version PS4 sur Leboncoin et mettre 10 balles à côté semble un meilleur deal
brookk
posted
the 11/18/2023 at 12:59 AM
xynot
uniquement pour la version demat upgrade
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Ça limite la casse.