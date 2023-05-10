profile
Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
name : Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
platform : PC
editor : Konami
developer : Konami
genre : sport
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94 > blog
L'Histoire de PES ! (Conkerax)
Je suis pas très foot, mais j'aime bien écouter ce qu'il raconte.

    posted the 10/05/2023 at 06:55 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (2)
    gat posted the 10/05/2023 at 07:03 PM
    PES 5 for life
    e3ologue posted the 10/05/2023 at 07:32 PM
    Pas fan de foot, mais les opus Wii ça devenait carrément fendard quand t'arrivais à gérer 3 joueurs grâce à la wiimote
