foxstep > blog
Le nom de ce film?
Yo,

Quelqu'un connais le nom de ce film? Les 7 samouraïs peut être?






Wow je crois que je connais enfin la vrai source original d'inspiration de la coupe de cheveux de Kazuya Mishima
Foxstep
    tags : kazuya mishima hairstyle movie name
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:19 AM by foxstep
    comments (12)
    shambala93 posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:23 AM
    On dirait bien les 7 samouraï
    victornewman posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:30 AM
    HARAKIRI de Masaki KOBAYASHI je pense
    bigboss18 posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:35 AM
    En utilisant la recherche via Google image ça me donne "La forteresse cachée" par Akira Kurosawa
    burningcrimson posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:39 AM
    En tout cas c'est sûr c'est un Kurosawa. Peut-être Yojimbo ?
    victornewman posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:46 AM
    https://youtu.be/xC1PTxREKzQ?si=RIIDkena4VfmbmwQ&t=174
    foxstep posted the 09/14/2023 at 10:58 AM
    victornewman Ah oui merci. Le film est bien?
    victornewman posted the 09/14/2023 at 11:05 AM
    je ne le connais pas j'ai juste voulu te trouver le titre ( c'est ma spécialité de pouvoir trouver n'importe quoi sur internet a partir d'une image ou très peu d'information )
    foxstep posted the 09/14/2023 at 11:19 AM
    victornewman Ok
    cailloudanslagodasse posted the 09/14/2023 at 11:54 AM
    Tekken Origin.
    axlenz posted the 09/14/2023 at 11:57 AM
    Boku no Pico : The movie
    iglou2310 posted the 09/14/2023 at 01:33 PM
    foxstep HARAKIRI tu peux foncer c'est un classique !
    foxstep posted the 09/14/2023 at 01:34 PM
    iglou2310
