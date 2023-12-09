accueil
Somewhere inside the Metaverse...
name :
Mortal Kombat 1
platform :
PC
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
nikolastation
> blog
MK1 : Official Launch Trailer
It's in our blood
Mortal Kombat 1
sort ce jeudi, 14/09, sur PS5, XBox Series X/S, PC et Switch.
Youtube
-
http://youtu.be/MYa7L4jp11E?si=8flYKevIy6E_l7jO
tags :
mortal kombat
fighting
mk1
1
Like
Who likes this ?
gat
posted the 09/12/2023 at 02:52 PM by nikolastation
nikolastation
comments (
3
)
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 09/12/2023 at 02:57 PM
0:25 Johnny Cage
nikolastation
posted
the 09/12/2023 at 03:01 PM
marcelpatulacci
J'aurais trop kiffé un skin C. Lambert pour Raiden dans la même veine
gat
posted
the 09/12/2023 at 03:18 PM
nikolastation
Lançons une pétition. Je veux tout le casting du film de 95
Sonya