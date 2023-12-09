Somewhere inside the Metaverse...
profile
Mortal Kombat 1
2
Likers
name : Mortal Kombat 1
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nikolastation
4
Likes
Likers
nikolastation
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 27
visites since opening : 51751
nikolastation > blog
MK1 : Official Launch Trailer
It's in our blood




Mortal Kombat 1 sort ce jeudi, 14/09, sur PS5, XBox Series X/S, PC et Switch.
Youtube - http://youtu.be/MYa7L4jp11E?si=8flYKevIy6E_l7jO
    tags : mortal kombat fighting mk1
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    gat
    posted the 09/12/2023 at 02:52 PM by nikolastation
    comments (3)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 09/12/2023 at 02:57 PM
    0:25 Johnny Cage
    nikolastation posted the 09/12/2023 at 03:01 PM
    marcelpatulacci J'aurais trop kiffé un skin C. Lambert pour Raiden dans la même veine
    gat posted the 09/12/2023 at 03:18 PM
    nikolastation Lançons une pétition. Je veux tout le casting du film de 95
    Sonya
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo