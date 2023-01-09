Konami Titles



CYGNI: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream

Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – Stage, Live Stream

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

Powerful Pro Baseball Eikan Nine Crossroad, (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream

Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable

WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream



Partner Titles



3goo

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves (PS5) – Playable

Beep Japan

Radirgy 2 (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Live Stream, Stage

Bushiroad Games

MACROSS Shooting Insight (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable

Cosmo Machia

TriggerHeart EXELICA (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

D.H Inc.

Get Me Out, Please (Switch)

Falcom

Ys X: Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

ININ Games

Air Twister (PS5, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

Mebius

Steel Empire (Switch) – Playable

Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch) – Playable

NetEase Games / Quantic Dream

Under the Waves (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable

Oizumi Amuzio

DriftCE (PS5, PS4) – Playable

Gravity Circuit (PS5, Switch) – Playable

Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4) – Playable

PiXEL

Wing of the Asteria (Switch) – Playable

Sabotage Studio

Sea of Stars (Switch) – PLayable

Silver Star Japan

Rasen Reijou Spiral Ojosama Chohatsu no Makina (Switch)

SUNSOFT

Ikki Unite (Switch, PC) – Playable

Shanghai Legend (Switch) – Playable

Ufouria: The Saga 2 (Switch, PC) – Playable