[TGS 2023] Line-up Konami
Konami Titles

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream
Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – Stage, Live Stream
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable
Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
Powerful Pro Baseball Eikan Nine Crossroad, (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream
Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable
WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream

Partner Titles

3goo
UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves (PS5) – Playable
Beep Japan
Radirgy 2 (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Live Stream, Stage
Bushiroad Games
MACROSS Shooting Insight (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable
Cosmo Machia
TriggerHeart EXELICA (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
D.H Inc.
Get Me Out, Please (Switch)
Falcom
Ys X: Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
ININ Games
Air Twister (PS5, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
Mebius
Steel Empire (Switch) – Playable
Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch) – Playable
NetEase Games / Quantic Dream
Under the Waves (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable
Oizumi Amuzio
DriftCE (PS5, PS4) – Playable
Gravity Circuit (PS5, Switch) – Playable
Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4) – Playable
PiXEL
Wing of the Asteria (Switch) – Playable
Sabotage Studio
Sea of Stars (Switch) – PLayable
Silver Star Japan
Rasen Reijou Spiral Ojosama Chohatsu no Makina (Switch)
SUNSOFT
Ikki Unite (Switch, PC) – Playable
Shanghai Legend (Switch) – Playable
Ufouria: The Saga 2 (Switch, PC) – Playable
    posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:10 AM by newtechnix
    comments (9)
    shanks posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:11 AM
    36 Silent Hill en chantier et pas un seul au TGS donc
    nikolastation posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:20 AM
    shanks Incompréhensible. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links présent mais Master Duel absent. Et encore et toujours aucun Castlevania (alors qu'une nouvelle saison / arc de l'anime sur Netflix débarque dans quelques jours)...
    marchand2sable posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:30 AM
    Le président de cette boîte est un incompétent.
    lirin posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:34 AM
    et les suikoden HD et Castlevania ??
    idd posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:42 AM
    le seul jeu konami qui m'intéresse c'est le shoot 'em up CYGNI, la bande annonce m'a scotché.
    newtechnix posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:43 AM
    et l'arnaque de la compilation Metal Gear sur Switch
    wilhelm posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:50 AM
    Et dire qu'on nous avait fait miroiter un Castlevania.

    Merci les tocards du net.
    rendan posted the 09/01/2023 at 10:25 AM
    Konami qui revient sans revenir..
    zevoodoo posted the 09/01/2023 at 11:15 AM
    Silent Hill 2 Remake qui devient un vaporware Génial
