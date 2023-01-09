Konami Titles
CYGNI: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream
Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – Stage, Live Stream
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable
Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
Powerful Pro Baseball Eikan Nine Crossroad, (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream
Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable
WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream
Partner Titles
3goo
UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves (PS5) – Playable
Beep Japan
Radirgy 2 (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Live Stream, Stage
Bushiroad Games
MACROSS Shooting Insight (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable
Cosmo Machia
TriggerHeart EXELICA (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
D.H Inc.
Get Me Out, Please (Switch)
Falcom
Ys X: Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
ININ Games
Air Twister (PS5, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream
Mebius
Steel Empire (Switch) – Playable
Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch) – Playable
NetEase Games / Quantic Dream
Under the Waves (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable
Oizumi Amuzio
DriftCE (PS5, PS4) – Playable
Gravity Circuit (PS5, Switch) – Playable
Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4) – Playable
PiXEL
Wing of the Asteria (Switch) – Playable
Sabotage Studio
Sea of Stars (Switch) – PLayable
Silver Star Japan
Rasen Reijou Spiral Ojosama Chohatsu no Makina (Switch)
SUNSOFT
Ikki Unite (Switch, PC) – Playable
Shanghai Legend (Switch) – Playable
Ufouria: The Saga 2 (Switch, PC) – Playable
posted the 09/01/2023 at 09:10 AM by newtechnix
Merci les tocards du net.