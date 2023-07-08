accueil
testament
name :
Mortal Kombat 1
platform :
PC
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
spawnini
,
momotaros
,
tvirus
,
x1x2
,
link49
,
nobleswan
,
arngrim
,
strifedcloud
,
blackbox
,
tuni
,
iiii
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
testament
,
link80
,
hyoga57
,
traveller
,
giusnake
,
milo42
,
torotoro59
,
kurosama
,
shindo
,
nekonoctis
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
sujetdelta
,
jeanouillz
,
raph64
,
crimson7
,
minx
victornewman
victornewman
> blog
Mortal Kombat 1 : Reptile trailer
tags :
posted the 08/07/2023 at 10:03 AM by victornewman
victornewman
comments (7)
7
)
saigo
posted
the 08/07/2023 at 10:06 AM
Le meilleur design de Reptile depuis la SNES. Il est parfait.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 08/07/2023 at 10:09 AM
saigo
oui il est mieux en "humain" mais masqué! Sans le masque on dirait Kévin.
saigo
posted
the 08/07/2023 at 10:14 AM
marcelpatulacci
Il a une très belle gueule !
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/07/2023 at 10:18 AM
marcelpatulacci
tout les kevin serais des reptilien, ça expliquerait pourquoi
bennj
posted
the 08/07/2023 at 11:36 AM
saigo
c'est bien ca le problème qu'il ait une belle gueule...
trodark
posted
the 08/07/2023 at 11:42 AM
Deux nouveaux perso avec lui ou des anciens de retour ?
kinectical
posted
the 08/07/2023 at 11:53 AM
Bordel mais il fou quoi Johnny Cage dans le trailer à se transformer de plus en plus en clown
