:'(
profile
Mortal Kombat 1
1
Likers
name : Mortal Kombat 1
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
victornewman
30
Likes
Likers
victornewman
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 92
visites since opening : 133123
victornewman > blog
Mortal Kombat 1 : Reptile trailer
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/07/2023 at 10:03 AM by victornewman
    comments (7)
    saigo posted the 08/07/2023 at 10:06 AM
    Le meilleur design de Reptile depuis la SNES. Il est parfait.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/07/2023 at 10:09 AM
    saigo oui il est mieux en "humain" mais masqué! Sans le masque on dirait Kévin.
    saigo posted the 08/07/2023 at 10:14 AM
    marcelpatulacci Il a une très belle gueule !
    ducknsexe posted the 08/07/2023 at 10:18 AM
    marcelpatulacci tout les kevin serais des reptilien, ça expliquerait pourquoi
    bennj posted the 08/07/2023 at 11:36 AM
    saigo c'est bien ca le problème qu'il ait une belle gueule...
    trodark posted the 08/07/2023 at 11:42 AM
    Deux nouveaux perso avec lui ou des anciens de retour ?
    kinectical posted the 08/07/2023 at 11:53 AM
    Bordel mais il fou quoi Johnny Cage dans le trailer à se transformer de plus en plus en clown
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo