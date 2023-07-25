accueil
Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
all
Avis Final
RE4 : Jaune Wick 2 !
Je doit le finir en mode jaune wick
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/25/2023 at 12:21 PM by
mugimando
comments (
1
)
cliana
posted
the 07/25/2023 at 12:40 PM
Je te conseil de le finir en mode Borat :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSJFUvH4fNA&ab_channel=eli_handle_b%E2%80%A4wav
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSJFUvH4fNA&ab_channel=eli_handle_b%E2%80%A4wav