Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
profile
mugimando
27
Likes
Likers
mugimando
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 397
visites since opening : 593979
mugimando > blog
all
RE4 : Jaune Wick 2 !


Je doit le finir en mode jaune wick
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/25/2023 at 12:21 PM by mugimando
    comments (1)
    cliana posted the 07/25/2023 at 12:40 PM
    Je te conseil de le finir en mode Borat :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSJFUvH4fNA&ab_channel=eli_handle_b%E2%80%A4wav

    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo